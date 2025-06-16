JUST IN: Tinubu to visit Benue amid rising public outrage

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to visit Benue State on Wednesday following public outrage over his administration’s silence and inaction after deadly attacks by suspected herdsmen in the state’s Guma Local Government Area.

More than 250 people were reportedly killed in Yelewata community in one of the deadliest attacks in recent years, sparking widespread criticism of the federal government's handling of security in the region.

“I will clear my schedule to visit Benue on Wednesday,” President Tinubu said in a brief statement, assuring Nigerians of his commitment to peace and national unity.

His promise comes amid mounting pressure from citizens, civil society groups, and regional leaders, who are demanding his physical presence and a more proactive security response.

Nigerians have expressed deep disappointment at Tinubu’s delay in addressing the massacre.

Many took to social media and news platforms to criticise the president’s failure to personally visit the affected communities or issue a timely public statement.

Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]

Pulse Nigeria earlier reported that Tinubu had been under fire for what many described as an “insensitive” silence in the wake of the attacks, which displaced hundreds and left dozens of homes destroyed.

Human rights advocates and opposition figures have also accused the presidency of neglecting Benue State despite its repeated history of violent attacks by armed herdsmen.

“How can over 200 people be killed and the president doesn’t show up or speak up until now?” one resident lamented.

Tinubu’s planned visit is expected to include meetings with community leaders, victims' families, and state officials.