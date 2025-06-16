FULL LIST: Top 5 deadliest gunmen attacks in Benue State

Benue State, often referred to as Nigeria’s food basket, has endured some of the most brutal gun attacks in the country’s recent history.

In the last few years—particularly under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration—the state has remained a hotspot of violent clashes, mostly attributed to suspected herdsmen, bandits, and militia groups.

These attacks, frequently targeting farming communities, have left hundreds dead, villages razed, and thousands displaced. Despite repeated promises from federal and state authorities, peace remains elusive for many rural dwellers caught in the crossfire.

This report compiles the five deadliest gunmen attacks in Benue State, highlighting the scale of destruction and human loss in each case.

1. The Yelewata and Daudu Massacre – (June 13–14, 2025)

Angry protesters. [Getty Images]

The most horrifying episode yet under Tinubu’s presidency unfolded in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where suspected herdsmen carried out coordinated attacks on Yelewata and Daudu communities.

Witnesses and local officials reported that the assailants burned homes, trapping residents—including military and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers—inside. The casualty figures remain disputed.

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency confirmed at least 59 deaths, while Amnesty International and local residents claimed the death toll could be as high as 200.

The attackers allegedly came from Nasarawa State and struck in the dead of night, catching villagers unprepared.

President Tinubu, responding to public outrage, declared “enough is enough” and directed security agencies to respond with decisive action. He also charged Governor Hyacinth Alia to initiate a reconciliation process and bring peace to the area.

2. Gwer West Attack – (May 25, 2025)

Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]

Just weeks before the Yelewata killings, Aondona village in Gwer West LGA witnessed another deadly raid.

Gunmen believed to be herdsmen attacked the community, killing at least 20 people and injuring many more.

Local residents said the attackers moved with precision, setting fire to homes and opening fire on those trying to flee.

The assault further heightened tensions across Benue, with many criticising the federal government for failing to respond effectively to earlier warnings.

3. Makurdi Killings – (June 12, 2025)

Catholic faithful stage a peaceful protest to condemn the rampant killing in Benue State, North Central of Nigeria, at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos. [ Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Barely 48 hours before the Yelewata massacre, another bloody episode unfolded in the Makurdi Local Government Area.

Gunmen stormed the communities of Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa, killing about 25 residents.

The back-to-back attacks—first in Makurdi and then in Guma—sent shockwaves across the state and reinforced fears that Benue was under siege.

4. 2022 Guma Attacks – (April 11–12, 2022)

Armed Fulani herdsman. [The Guardian]

Although this incident predates President Tinubu’s administration, it remains a critical reference point for understanding the ongoing crisis in Benue.

In April 2022, heavily armed herdsmen raided Semaka, Tyotugh, and Gaambetiev villages, all within Guma LGA, killing at least 25 people and injuring many others.

The attack led to renewed calls for the establishment of state police and exposed the vulnerability of rural communities across the Middle Belt.

5. Odugbeho Massacre – (June 7, 2021)

Clergymen carry white coffins containing the bodies of priests allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen, for burial at Ayati-Ikpayongo in Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria on May 22, 2018. [EMMY IBU / AFP via Getty Images]

Another major attack, although it occurred before the Tinubu era, took place in Odugbeho village, Agatu Local Government Area.

On the night of June 7, 2021, suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded the community and killed more than 40 residents.

The Odugbeho massacre highlighted the recurring and cyclical nature of communal violence in Benue, with Agatu often serving as a flashpoint.