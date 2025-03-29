Celebrating Eid al-Fitr on a budget - tips to help you not overspend

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast,' is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations observed by millions of Muslims worldwide.

It is a joyous festival that marks the end of Ramadan. Thus, many people consider it a time to merry with family and friends. This year, as we prepare to mark another Eid celebration, the pressure to create a picture-perfect celebration can lead you to overspend.

Unfortunately, the economy is on a hike and things are no more as they used to be, so it's easier to accumulate expenses in a bid to impress your family and friends.

But that's not to say you shouldn't celebrate, is it? Eid can still be a magnificent celebration filled with love, joy, and togetherness, even when you're operating with a small budget.

Today's article focuses on offering useful tips on how you can create memories during the Eid celebration without overspending.

Embrace The True Spirit of Eid

There's no better place to start than to understand the true essence of Eid. This one marks the end of the holy month. So it's a time to express gratitude for the grace and strength received from the almighty Allah throughout the month.

How else can you do this than to spend quality time bonding with your family and reaching out to the needy in your community.

Planning is Vital

Yes, we know. Life's gotten more difficult than it ever was and many people do not have the strength to plan anymore. But it's still very important, especially for a festival like this one. So today's the day to review your financial standing and determine how much you can allocate to the celebration.

Think about what you can afford in terms of food, gifts, decorations, and outings. Be creative with your decorations and look for cost effective ways to prepare delicious meals.

Thoughtful Gift Giving

Eid is not just a time for merry making. It's also a time to remember friends, neighbours, and the needy in your community. But presents don't have to be expensive and unaffordable. Even the smallest gifts will go a long way, as long as you put your thoughts into selecting them.

You can even choose to give experiences and good deeds over material things. For instance, a family picnic or a creative message can lift someone's mood.

Consider Budget-friendly Entertainment

Yes, it's a time to create memories with family and friends, but that doesn't mean you should go overboard with your spendings. There are many Budget-friendly entertainment options you can try. Game nights with friends and family can be the game changer this time.

In fact, many mosques and community centers organise Eid celebrations with lots of fun activities you can engage in. You can even binge watch your favourite TV series. Remember, fun is what you make it to be, so spend wisely!