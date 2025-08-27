For most Nigerian women in their early 20s, "hormonal imbalance" is not just a medical condition; it's an experienced reality. From unpredictable menstrual cycles and persistent acne to sudden changes in weight and mood, the symptoms are annoying and very personal. With the increasing cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) , thyroid disorders, and the side effects of using contraceptives, it makes sense why young women want answers. What is interesting is that the remedies are not one-size-fits-all. While some women are dependent on prescription drugs from endocrinologists and gynaecologists, others are going for natural remedies. Others are combining both of them, using drugs to treat quick fixes and natural remedies to provide long-term lifestyle balance. So, what does a Nigerian woman in her 20s take for hormonal balance? With insights from Dr. Darlington’s professional report “Nigerian Women and Hormonal Imbalance: Natural and Medical Approaches”, let’s break it down.

Why Hormonal Imbalance is So Common in Your 20s

Hormones are the body's silent messengers; they control everything from your sleep cycle to your fertility. However, in your 20s, life stressors, diet, and lifestyle converge with biological changes, leading to imbalances. According to Dr. Darlington , common causes among young Nigerian women include: PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) : One of the leading causes of missed periods and fertility problems.

Stress and Sleep Deprivation : Lagos traffic, working long hours, and even social pressures can increase cortisol levels, disrupting other hormones.

Poor Diet : A high reliance on processed foods and sugary drinks can elevate insulin resistance.

Birth Control Pills and Contraceptives : While they promote cycle-controlling, abuse or prolonged, unsupervised use will disrupt natural hormone cycles.

Thyroid Disorders: Not common but regularly diagnosed in young women. Understanding the “why” is the first step, because treatment often depends on the cause.

The Medical Solution: What Doctors Prescribe

When women in Nigeria seek medical treatment, doctors typically address both the symptoms and the underlying cause of the imbalance. Most of the drugs often prescribed are: 1. Birth Control Pills Aside from preventing pregnancy, contraceptive pills like Diane-35, Yasmin, and Microgynon are also prescribed to control irregular periods, acne, and PCOS symptoms. However, Dr. Darlington warns that without supervision, long-term usage leads to side effects like weight gain or loss and mood swings. 2. Metformin Originally an anti-diabetic medication, Metformin is used for women with PCOS who also have issues with insulin resistance. It controls blood sugar and, in the process, enhances ovulation, a significant plus for women considering fertility. 3. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) This is not a common prescription for women in their 20s, but it is still used in instances of severe deficiencies of estrogen or progesterone. However, HRT needs careful monitoring to prevent complications. 4. Thyroid Medications For women diagnosed with hypothyroidism, medications like Levothyroxine (Eltroxin) support thyroid hormone rebuilding, improving metabolism, energy, and mood stability. Sometimes, the medical treatment offers symptomatic relief, but many women find that it is not enough, and opt for natural remedies.

The Natural Approach: Herbs, Seeds, and Lifestyle Changes

Wellness is not just about achieving glowing skin or passing fitness tests; it's also about balancing hormones, which can be achieved naturally. From ancient herbs to modern supplements, here are the current favourites among women in their 20s:

1. Herbal Teas and Supplements

Dong Quai , commonly known as "female ginseng," balances menstrual cycles.

Maca Root : Famous among gym rats, it aids energy, fertility, and overall hormonal balance.

Fenugreek Seeds: They are said to balance estrogen levels naturally.

2. Seed Cycling

A trend gaining popularity among Nigerian wellness communities. Flax and Pumpkin Seeds : Eaten during the follicular phase (cycle days 1–14).

Sesame and Sunflower Seeds: Eaten during the luteal phase (cycle days 15–28). The follicular phase starts on the first day of your period and lasts 13 to 14 days. Changing hormone levels cause the lining of your uterus to thicken and follicles to grow on the surface of the ovaries. Usually, only one follicle will mature into an egg. For the luteal phase, after ovulation, the egg travels through the fallopian tubes to your uterus. The uterus lining continues to thicken in preparation for pregnancy. If you fall pregnant, you won't have a period. If you don't get pregnant, you'll have a period, and the menstrual cycle will start again. The idea is to provide the body with changing nutrition for balance at different times during the cycle.

Diet Changes

Women are making conscious substitutions: Choosing whole grains, dark greens, and healthy fats such as avocado and groundnuts over processed foods.

Reducing processed sugar and refined carbs to balance insulin levels. This isn't about restriction, it's about creating sustained energy and reducing PMS blowouts.

Supplements

Nigerian women are using therapeutic vitamins and minerals to provide extra support: Omega-3 fatty acids (to reduce inflammation and improve hormonal communication).

Vitamin D (critical for ovarian function).

Magnesium and Zinc (to help cure PMS, stress, and sleep).

Why Most Women Choose a Hybrid Approach

The truth is, not many women are choosing either/or. They're using both the medical and natural approaches. As an example, a woman with severe PCOS can start with Metformin or the pill, but also include Maca root and dietary changes for continued support. Another option might be to use thyroid medication and continue practicing yoga and seed cycling for even better results. This hybrid approach is practical because it enables women to reap the short-term benefits of medical interventions while forging a life that supports balance in the long term.

Risks of Self-Medication

Dr. Darlington warns against self-medication. Birth control pills are taken informally without a physician's recommendation most times, and unprescribed herbal supplements can be bought in Nigerian markets without proper instructions on how to take them or their side effects. The best option? Expert opinion. Whether a woman prefers to go medical, natural, or a mix of both, consulting a doctor assures her treatment is personalised, effective, and safe.