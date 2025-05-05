Top 5 most educated celebrities in Nigeria

When we think of Nigerian celebrities, the first thing that comes to mind is not their educational certifications. We picture red carpets, designer fits, expensive cars, and social media drama.

But behind all that glam, some of these stars are actually brainiacs. Yes, not every celebrity skipped class to chase clout; a few of them bagged degrees and still managed to dominate the spotlight.

Here are some of the most educated celebrities in Nigeria and trust us, they’re giving first class both on and off the stage.

1. DJ Cuppy

When Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, isn’t spinning decks or producing hits, she’s collecting degrees from some of the world’s top universities.

She bagged her first degree in Business and Economics from King’s College London. Not impressed yet? She went on to earn a Master’s in Music Business from New York University, because why not mix passion with knowledge?

And just recently, she added another feather to her cap with a second Master’s degree in African Studies from the University of Oxford. Yep, that’s two Master’s degrees, including one from one of the most elite universities in the world.

DJ Cuppy is a hard-working, educated woman who’s carved out her own identity, both in music and academia. Cuppy proves that being a star doesn’t mean ditching the books. Her journey screams, "You can have it all!"—fame, fortune, and a first-class brain.

2. Dr. Helen Paul

Helen Paul, fondly known as “Tatafo” for her high-pitched comedic character, is not just your average funny woman. She’s actually the first stand-up comedian in Nigeria to earn a PhD. She holds a Doctorate in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos, making her Nigeria’s first stand-up comedian to become a professor.

She’s also an actress, singer, and media personality, proving that brains and talent go hand in hand. Her journey from radio shows to becoming a professor is nothing short of inspiring.

3. Afeez Oyetoro (Saka)

If you’ve ever watched The Johnsons or seen MTN’s old adverts, you know Saka, the hilarious, lanky actor who always delivers punchlines with perfect timing. But behind the jokes is a man deeply committed to education. Afeez Oyetoro holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Theatre Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan, respectively. And guess what? He holds a PhD in Theatre Arts at UI!

Saka’s academic journey is as impressive as his acting career. He once worked as a lecturer at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, moulding future talents while still gracing our screens.

4. Naeto C

Remember when Naeto C proudly declared himself the “only MC with an MSc”? Well, that wasn’t just a bar, it was facts. The Nigerian rapper has three degrees! After bagging a Bachelor’s in Biology from George Washington University, he earned two Master’s degrees: one in Energy Studies at the University of Dundee and another in Energy Economics at Oxford University.

While many know him for hits like Kini Big Deal and Ten Over Ten, few realise that he could easily hold his own in a global energy policy discussion. Naeto C seamlessly blends entertainment with intellect. He’s got the mic and the degrees to prove it.

5. Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo, the star of Jelili and King of Thieves, didn’t just stumble into Nollywood, he came prepared. With a Bachelor’s in Law (LLB) from the University of Ilorin and a Master’s in Law from UI, he could have been a top attorney. Instead, he chose acting, becoming one of Nollywood’s finest while still pursuing a PhD in Law.

On top of that, he’s served as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Arts, Culture, and Tourism.