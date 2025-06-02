5 things you should be doing if you want to live longer - according to a psychiatrist

In life, we are almost always looking for things to do to improve our daily existence.

We listen to music, watch movies, hang out at favourite spots or locations: all because we hope life can get more interesting and less stressful and maybe also so that we don't lose the motivation to continue doing this thing called life.

But things can still go wrong. A partner can leave. Loved ones may depart. Jobs can end. And so on.

These events are inevitable as we journey through life. What then can we do to keep going?

How can we find the strength to continue giving each day a shot, not just counting down the hours but actually enjoying every moment of it all?

Psychiatrist and mental fitness coach, Dr Adeola Adeyemi, says there are five things we should be doing to have a good quality of life and live longer.

Let's find out what they are.

1. Stop pleasing people

This seems like regular advice but pause first.

No one is saying you should go out and be mean to the first person you see or stop being considerate altogether.

It's a reminder to get back in touch with your authentic self — the you who was there before the world began to mould you.

Dr Adeyemi simply puts it this way, "Stop pleasing people. You're not God and you can't fix everyone's problem."

Understand that people will eventually be fine even if it does not seem like it in the moment.

2. Learn to say 'no' when you don't have the capacity

Being there for everyone but yourself is a recipe for an unhappy life that can lead to depression.

If you want to live longer, practise saying 'no' more often, especially when you are drained and need to recoup time and energy for yourself.

"Remember that you can't be there for everyone," Adeyemi gently stresses.

3. Never short-change yourself on sleep

"Sleep is your superpower", Adeyemi says, and advises that we all need to get at least seven hours of sleep every single day.

Those things you think can't wait? They can.

You need to sleep first.

Neurologist and Johns Hopkins sleep expert, Mark Wu, M.D., Ph.D. says "sleep is a period during which the brain is engaged in a number of activities necessary to life — which are closely linked to quality of life."

Moreover, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke asserts that getting enough of quality sleep at the right times is as essential to survival as food and water.

On top of that, the body reports that recent findings suggest that sleep plays a housekeeping role that removes toxins in your brain that build up while you are awake.

Again, everything else can wait; sleep first.

4. Trust your process

Comparison, they say, is the thief of joy.

Adeyemi urges, "never compare yourself to anyone."

You are on your unique path; no one else has lived your exact experiences and should therefore not be used as a yardstick to measure your success.

You can admire others, but don't compare yourself to anyone.

5. Move your body

Learn to move your body, Adeyemi recommends, pointing out that "movement is medicine; movement is therapy; movement is life."

Go on 30-minute morning walks. Join a dance class. Do an evening jog. Just move your body regularly and slowly you'll notice the difference in your quality of life.

Bonus tip: