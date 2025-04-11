7 Simple ways to quiet your mind and fall asleep faster

Have you ever had those nights when your body is tired but your mind is wide awake, buzzing with thoughts about everything from work emails to what you said in that conversation three weeks ago?

You'll just be on your bed tossing and turning, watching the clock, wishing your brain would just allow you to sleep and stop overthinking.

If you're in this situation, here are ways to help shut off your brain and finally get some decent sleep.

1) Write down your thoughts

Journalling might just be what your brain needs in order to relax. This is especially if your mind is racing with to-do lists or random worries. Just scribble them down in a notebook before trying to sleep. Think of it as emptying your mental bin.

2) Try putting away your phone

We’re all guilty of scrolling through social media for hours when trying to sleep. But this only makes it worse because the blue light from your phone suppresses melatonin (the sleep hormone), and the constant stimulation keeps your brain in overdrive.

Try putting your phone on ‘Do Not Disturb’ at least 30 minutes before bed, and actually leave it across the room if you must.

3) Try breathing exercises

Simple breathing exercises can do wonders if you're trying to get some sleep. Try the 4-7-8 technique where you breathe in for 4 seconds, hold for 7, and exhale for 8. It’s calming, helps slow your heart rate, and distracts your mind from spiralling thoughts.

4) Avoid caffeine or energy drinks hours before bedtime

Sometimes, the reason you're still wide awake is that coffee you drank earlier in the day. Caffeine stays in your system for hours, and if you're sensitive to it, you’ll be tossing and turning all night. The same goes for energy drinks. Try herbal teas like chamomile or peppermint in the evening instead.

5) Try meditation

Meditating can also help you fall asleep. This is even easier with some meditation apps and videos on YouTube that are made to lull you to sleep. Think of them as bedtime stories for grown-ups. They help you shift focus from your thoughts to something peaceful and dreamy.

6) Your sleep space also matters

Your room doesn’t have to be all perfect, but a messy, noisy, or uncomfortable sleep space can keep your mind restless. Make sure your mattress is comfy, your room is dark and cool, and you don’t have distractions lying around.

7) Try not to force it

Ironically, trying too hard to fall asleep can make it worse. If you're lying there for more than 20–30 minutes, get up and do something low-energy like reading or listening to calming music. Avoid screens though, so your brain eases into sleep naturally.