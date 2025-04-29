Which of these viral Nigerian dance steps can you remember?

Nigerian dance culture has always been a force of rhythm, creativity, and raw energy. These dance moves turned parties into full-blown carnivals.

You weren’t considered cool if you didn’t know the moves. These dance steps were deeply woven into pop culture, driven by Nigerian songs that took the country by storm. Many Nigerian artists deliberately created these dance moves for fans to rock to and increase the shelf life of their songs.

Some of these dance steps were not even invented by Nigerian artists, but the moment they crossed into our airwaves, we made them our own. Here are 11 unforgettable viral dance steps that will take you on a nostalgic journey:

1. Zanku (Legwork)

This dance was introduced by Zlatan Ibile in 2018. Zanku, as a dance, had first appeared in the music videos of Zlatan’s Jogor (featuring Lil Kesh and Naira Marley) and Able God, the Chinko Ekun hit that featured Lil Kesh and Zlatan. Zanku quickly became the king of the dance floor. It is characterised by rapid leg movements and energetic stomping, with hands often raised or clapping, Zanku dominated music videos, clubs, and social media and paved the way for what became known as the Marlian movement.

2. Shaku Shaku

The Shaku Shaku dance was popularised by the song "Oshozondi". Slimcase, a Nigerian singer, is credited with making the dance popular, and the song "Oshozondi" helped solidify its association with the dance. This dance took over Nigeria with its wild footwork and shoulder shrugs; even international stars were seen trying to master it.

3. Azonto

Though it originated from Ghana, Azonto was warmly embraced in Nigeria. The dance exploded in popularity in 2011 thanks to Fuse ODG. Wizkid jumped on the song and did a freestyle on it, and the new video went viral and gained more views than even the original video from Fuse himself.

4. Alanta

This 2008 banger by Artquake was inspired by the late Peter Alanta from Ajegunle. It brought chaotic energy to the dance scene. With flailing arms, shoulder pops, and dramatic leg lifts, it mimicked someone being electrocuted or putting out a fire on their body. Alanta lit up dance floors and was arguably the father of many street dances that followed.

5. Etighi (Kukere Dance)

Straight from the south-south of Nigeria, Etighi became a national treasure thanks to Iyanya’s hit song Kukere in 2012. This dance is all about graceful hip movement, rhythmic steps, and controlled swaying.

6. Sekem

Mc Galaxy blessed us with Sekem, a dance so catchy that you couldn’t help but move along. The steps are simple: twist your body, sway side to side, and let the rhythm take control. The dance’s infectious beat made it a staple at parties.

7. Galala

Straight out of Ajegunle, Lagos, Galala was a symbol of street pride. Inspired by pseudo-reggae vibes from artists like Daddy Showkey and Ras Kimono, Galala featured bouncy footwork, back-leaning stances, and swift waist movements. It embodied the hustle, creativity, and raw energy of Nigeria’s street culture in the late '90s and early 2000s.

8. Makossa

Originally from Cameroon, Makossa found a home in Nigerian hearts, thanks to stars like Awilo Longomba. With fluid waist rolls, rhythmic hip thrusts, and catchy beats, it was the dance of the early 2000s. No party was complete without a Makossa jam. It has a sensual and energetic vibe.

9. Skelewu

When Davido dropped Skelewu in 2013, he didn’t just drop a hit, he dropped a movement. He launched a dance competition that went viral, making Skelewu a household name. The dance involved shoulder rolls, hand waves, and waist twists. It was quirky, fun, and customizable.

10. Shoki

Olamide's signee, Lil Kesh, released the song Shoki in 2014, and it took the entire country by storm. The dance resembles martial arts moves, where the dancer stretches out their hand with palm facing up, and turns the palm down, while covering one eye with the other palm, with movements from the shoulders and waist.

11. Yahoozee

In 2007, Olu Maintain’s Yahoozee took over the airwaves and dance floors. The song was a celebration of street hustle when Yahoo was just beginning to entrench its roots within the young demographic of the country.