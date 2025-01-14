Proverbs 4:16, which says, "For they cannot sleep unless they have done evil."

Are you struggling to sleep? Well…it might not be because of your evil deeds, but poor habits!

But seriously, not getting enough sleep can have serious consequences on your health. It affects your mood, heart health, immune system, and cognitive abilities, and can even increase your risk of obesity and diabetes.

The good news? There are simple ways to improve your sleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Here are some helpful tips:

1. Reduce Blue Light Exposure

Blue light from devices like phones and computers disrupts melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. To avoid this, switch off devices and bright lights at least 2 hours before bed. You can also try glasses that block blue light.

2. Avoid Caffeine Late in the Day

Give your body time to wind down by avoiding caffeine at least 8 hours before bedtime.

3. Limit Long Daytime Naps

While short naps can be refreshing, long or irregular naps can throw off your nighttime sleep schedule.

4. Don't Eat Late

Eating close to bedtime can affect your sleep quality. Try to have dinner a few hours before bed, or keep late snacks light.

5. Invest in Quality Bedding

A good mattress and pillow support your spine and prevent discomfort. Comfortable sheets and blankets also make your bed more inviting.

6. Exercise Daily

Regular exercise promotes better sleep, but avoid intense workouts right before bed as they can keep you awake.