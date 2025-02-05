Is the US still issuing visas to Nigerians?

Complete the DS-160 Form: Visit the U.S. government website and fill out the DS-160 form online. Ensure all information matches your documents.

Pay the Visa Application Fee: Pay the non-refundable visa fee online before scheduling your interview.

Schedule Your Interview: After completing the DS-160 and paying the fee, schedule your interview on the visa application center’s website. Remember to bring all required documents, including your passport and payment receipt.

Prepare for the Interview: Bring supporting documents showing the purpose of your trip and your intent to return to Nigeria. During the interview, the consular officer will ask questions about your travel purpose and return plans.