This country has only 850 people - here's how you can visit

It is the smallest independent state in the world. It has its own ruling system and its own legal system.

The Vatican City is the least populated country in the world because it has fewer than 1,000 residents (around 800–850 people) and most residents are clergy, Swiss Guards, and officials of the Holy See.

In the Vatican city, there are no permanent citizens by birth—citizenship is granted only to those who work in the Vatican and is revoked once they leave. While it has the fewest people, Vatican City is not empty because it receives millions of tourists every year, especially in St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums. The city is a hub for religious, cultural, and political activities.

What Happens In Vatican City?

Headquarters of the Catholic Church – The Pope lives in the Vatican and leads global religious affairs.

Government and Administration - The Vatican City is a theocratic state, meaning it is ruled by religious leaders. The Holy See (the central governing body of the Catholic Church) oversees diplomacy, religious affairs, and global Catholic matters.

Religious & Cultural Activities - The Vatican hosts religious events such as Christmas and Easter Mass, which attract pilgrims worldwide. It operates Vatican Radio, Vatican TV, and L’Osservatore Romano, its official newspaper.

Tourism & Museums - The Vatican Museums house famous art and millions of tourists visit the Vatican each year to see St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican Gardens, and other landmarks.

Diplomacy & Global Influence - Despite its small size, Vatican City has diplomatic relations with over 180 countries. It plays a role in humanitarian efforts, peace talks, and global religious discussions.

Can Nigerians Get Visa There?

Vatican City does not issue its own visas. Since it is located within Rome, Italy, visitors must first obtain an Italian (Schengen) visa to enter. So Nigerians can visit the Vatican by applying for an Italian (Schengen) visa through the Italian Embassy in Nigeria. Once in Italy, you can visit Vatican City without a separate visa, as there are no border controls between Italy and Vatican City.

Since Vatican City is mainly a tourist and religious destination, Nigerians usually apply for: Schengen Tourist Visa – For sightseeing and visiting religious sites.

Religious Visa – For religious events, conferences, or pilgrimages.

Business Visa – If attending Vatican-related official events.

Can Nigerians Work in Vatican City?

Almost all Vatican jobs are for Catholic clergy, Swiss Guards, and Vatican officials, so work opportunities for Nigerians are very limited. However, Nigerian priests, bishops, and religious scholars do travel there for Catholic Church assignments.

In summary, Vatican City is a spiritual, cultural, and political hub that influences over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, while also attracting millions of visitors annually. Would you be visiting?