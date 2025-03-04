Despite being around for decades, this the Nigerian prince scam still tricks people every year, especially those who are unaware of how it works. It has become so legendary that it’s even joked about in movies and pop culture. But how did this scam start? Why do people still fall for it? And what impact has it had on Nigeria’s global reputation? Let’s break down one of the most successful frauds in modern history. The origins of the Nigerian Prince Scam The Nigerian Prince Scam, also known as the 419 scam (named after Section 419 of the Nigerian Criminal Code, which deals with fraud), didn’t actually start with email or the internet.

It has roots in an old type of fraud called the Spanish Prisoner Scam, which dates back to the 19th century. In the original scam, fraudsters would claim that a wealthy nobleman was imprisoned in Spain and needed money to secure his release. In return, the victim would supposedly receive a share of the nobleman’s hidden fortune. The Nigerian version of this scam simply updated the story for modern times, replacing the nobleman with a prince, politician, or businessman who needs help moving large sums of money. The scam became widespread in Nigeria in the 1980s and 1990s, when email became a popular communication tool. Scammers quickly realised they could reach millions of people around the world without having to make phone calls or send letters. How the scam works The Nigerian Prince Scam follows a simple formula: The hook – You receive an email from someone claiming to be a Nigerian prince, government official, or businessperson who has access to a large sum of money (usually millions of dollars). However, due to some legal or political issue, they cannot access the funds. The bait – They tell you that you have been chosen to help them move the money out of Nigeria. In return, you will receive a huge cut of the money, sometimes as much as $10 million. The trap – Before you can receive your "reward," you are asked to pay small fees to cover taxes, legal documents, or bank transfer charges. Each payment seems minor, but the requests keep coming. The theft – By the time the victim realises it’s a scam, they have often lost thousands (or even millions) of dollars. The fraudster disappears, and the victim never sees a dime of the promised fortune.

ALSO READ: How to outsmart scammers and keep your money safe

Why do people still fall for it? You might wonder: Who still falls for this scam in 2025? The truth is, scammers are good at preying on emotions—especially greed, desperation, and trust.

Here’s why it still works: People want to believe in easy money – The promise of instant wealth makes some people ignore common sense.

Scammers target the elderly and vulnerable – Many victims are older adults who may not be tech-savvy or familiar with online fraud.

It plays on sympathy – Some emails claim the sender is a widow or orphan who needs help, making people more likely to trust them.

The requests seem small at first – The scam doesn’t start with huge amounts. The first request might be just $50 or $100, making it seem like a small risk. The impact on Nigeria’s reputation Because the scam is called the "Nigerian Prince Scam," many people associate it with Nigeria as a whole. This has contributed to negative stereotypes about Nigerians being fraudsters, even though the vast majority of Nigerians are honest, hardworking people. The truth is, scammers exist everywhere, not just in Nigeria. But because this particular scam became so famous, Nigeria has had to work hard to fight the bad image.

ALSO READ: How to know if a house agent in Lagos is trying to scam you

How to spot and avoid the scam