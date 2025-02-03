The Experience 19: A testament of Faith, Hope, and Global Worship

The Experience 19, which held on Friday, 6 December 2024 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, was a transcendent gathering of worshippers from across Nigeria and the world. A sea of expectant hearts filled the historic venue overflowing into the Cricket pitch, while millions joined online, united by one purpose—to honour God in an atmosphere charged with hope and reverence.

The venue came alive with life-transforming music from globally renowned gospel music ministers, including; Israel Houghton, Sinach, Travis Greene, Lecrae, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Bidemi Olaoba, Chevelle Franklyn, Yinka Alaseyori, Mr M & Revelation, Ebuka Songs, Frank Edwards, LimoBlaze, Prinx Emmanuel, Chee, Precious Emmanuel, Rachael Adewale, Micah Stampley, IBQuake and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC).

Each minister poured out of their spirit, creating unforgettable moments of deep worship, joy, and spiritual reflection.

A Message Rooted in Unshakeable Hope

In a stirring message, Paul Adefarasin, Convener of The Experience and Metropolitan and Senior Pastor of all House On The Rock, reminded attendees of God's unwavering promises. He declared with conviction, "God does not lie; His Word stands eternal." He encouraged worshippers to anchor themselves in divine truth, no matter the storms they face.

Amidst uncertain times, we are called with purpose – to become the change we seek,

Adefarasin urged, igniting a renewed sense of responsibility and faith in the hearts of everyone present.

Unity Without Borders: A Vision in Action

The Experience 19 exemplified unity that transcends race, tribe, and social status. It was a living expression of harmony, where barriers dissolved, and voices from different nations rose in one accord. With a global livestream reaching millions on YouTube and Facebook, the event illustrated the transformative power of shared worship in creating a connected world.

Strengthened by Dedicated Sponsors

As in previous years, The Experience 19 remained free to attend, with the responsibility for hosting this monumental event resting on the shoulders of the host church, House On The Rock. This remarkable feat was made possible through the generous support of some of Nigeria’s leading corporate sponsors, including Coca-Cola Nigeria, Tolaram Group (makers of Indomie), DSTV Nigeria, and GTCO.

Looking Ahead with Hope and Expectation

The Experience 19 declared a timeless truth—Jesus Wins. It was a night where faith triumphed, lives were transformed, and a vision for a better tomorrow was reignited. As we anticipate The Experience 20, we stand inspired by this year’s extraordinary journey and strengthened by the boundless possibilities ahead.

May the light of Christ continue to shine through every life touched, and may His victory be ever present in every heart.

