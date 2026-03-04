Popular Nigerian streamer Shank wins "Best Streamer" award in South Africa

Nigerian streamer Shank Comics has been named Best Streamer 2026 at the SiGMA Africa Awards in Cape Town, celebrating his influence in Africa’s digital entertainment and streaming industry.

The award ceremony took place on 3 March 2026 during the wider SiGMA Africa Summit, a major gathering that brings together leaders in technology, gaming, digital innovation and online entertainment across the continent. The SiGMA Africa Awards recognise excellence in Africa’s fast-growing digital industry, celebrating standout performers in streaming, gaming, fintech and tech entrepreneurship .

Shank Comics, whose real name is Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, has become one of Nigeria’s most prominent streamers and online entertainers. Known for his energetic live streams, interactive content and sharp humour, he has built a strong presence across streaming platforms, attracting a large youth audience in Nigeria and beyond. His win in the Best Streamer category highlights his growing influence within Africa’s digital entertainment space.

The Best Streamer award at the SiGMA Africa Awards is designed to honour creators who have demonstrated consistency, audience engagement and impact within the online streaming industry. With streaming in Africa expanding rapidly, recognition at a continental tech summit signals how far African digital creators have come in building sustainable online careers.

The SiGMA Africa Summit itself has become an important platform for discussing the future of gaming, sports betting, blockchain technology and digital media in Africa. By including categories such as Best Streamer, the organisers acknowledge the rising power of content creators within the broader technology ecosystem.

Shank Comics’ victory represents another milestone in the country’s expanding digital economy for Nigeria's online entertainment industry. Over the past few years, Nigerian streamers and content creators have moved from niche internet personalities to mainstream digital entrepreneurs, earning income through brand partnerships, advertising and fan support.