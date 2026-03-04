Advertisement

US–Israel–Iran War: Nigerians Say ‘Thank God for Dangote Refinery’ as Global Oil Market Panics

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 07:06 - 04 March 2026
US–Israel–Iran tensions spark panic in the global oil market as crude oil prices surge. Nigerians react, thanking Dangote Refinery amid rising petrol prices.
Tension between the United States, Israel and Iran has unsettled the global oil market, sending crude oil prices climbing and sparking concern about fuel supply across the world.

The conflict, which has intensified in recent days, has raised fears that oil shipments could be disrupted, especially through the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway is one of the most important oil transit routes globally, with a substantial share of the world’s crude oil supply passing through it daily. Whenever there is instability in that region, global oil prices tend to rise quickly as traders react to possible supply shortages.

That is exactly what is happening now. Brent crude prices have moved upward as investors price in the risk of disruption. The result is fresh volatility in the global oil market, with energy analysts warning that prolonged tension could keep crude oil prices elevated.

In Nigeria, the impact is already being felt. Petrol prices are edging higher as marketers adjust to rising crude oil costs. Because Nigeria’s fuel pricing is still influenced by international oil prices, any increase in the global market often translates to higher pump prices locally.

Amid the anxiety, many Nigerians on social media are expressing relief that the Dangote Refinery is now operational. The refinery, located in Lagos, has become central to conversations about energy security and reducing dependence on imported refined products.

On X, one user wrote,  “Just imagine we don’t have DANGOTE REFINERY @DangoteGroup. Omooo… Reports are saying Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Critical infrastructures are very crucial. Thank you, Alhaji Aliko @AlikoDangote.” 

Another commented, “We’ll now know the importance of the Dangote refinery.”

A third added,  “Thanks to @DangoteGroup refinery in Nigeria. We have the crude, and we have the refinery. Please keep your wars away from Africa.”

Energy experts say both views have some merit. While domestic refining can reduce exposure to foreign exchange pressure and import bottlenecks, the price of crude oil remains a key factor in determining the final cost of petrol.

The concern for Nigerians is higher fuel prices often mean higher transport fares and increased cost of goods. With inflation already affecting household budgets, any sustained rise in crude oil prices could add more strain.

RELATED: Nigerians to Buy Fuel for Over ₦1000/litre Amid Us-Iran War

As the US–Israel–Iran tension continues to unfold, global oil market watchers are closely monitoring developments. For now, crude oil prices remain sensitive to headlines from the Middle East, and Nigerians are watching both the international situation and local fuel price movements with keen interest.

