Studying abroad is a life-changing opportunity, but for many Nigerians, the idea of leaving behind spouses or children can be the biggest emotional roadblock.

Thankfully, several friendly nations offer student visa pathways that allow international students to bring their families along. These dependent visas often come with work or study rights for your spouse and children, helping to preserve family unity while you pursue your dreams.

Here are six countries where Nigerian students can study and bring their family with them.

6 Countries That Let You Study Abroad With Your Family

1. Australia

Australia’s Student Visa (subclass 500) allows you to include your spouse and children under 18 either at application or later. Proof of relationships, funds, and health insurance is required. Most importantly, if you're an undergraduate student, your spouse can work up to 48 hours per fortnight. If you're a postgraduate student, your spouse has no work limitations.

2. Canada

Canada remains one of the most family-friendly destinations. Your spouse or common-law partner may qualify for an Open Work Permit (OWP) allowing full-time work if you’re enrolled in a master’s program (16+ months), a doctoral program, or select professional degrees like medicine, law, nursing, engineering, etc. Be aware that as of January 21, 2025, these criteria are strictly enforced.

3. Germany

Germany offers a family reunion visa for student dependents. Spouses, once settled, can work without restrictions on job type or hours. Applications for the Family Reunion Visa must be made in the applicant’s home country or place of legal residence. Family members need to schedule a visa appointment, submit documents, and, apply for a German residence permit after arriving.

4. New Zealand

In New Zealand, your spouse and children (up to 24 years old) can accompany you. Children attend school as domestic students, meaning no tuition fees for primary and secondary education. Spouses staying longer than six months can apply for the Partner of a Worker Work Visa, granting them open work rights including running a business.

5. Finland

Finland is an incredibly safe and family-friendly study destination. Your spouse and children can join you on your student residence permit. Your spouse can work full-time once the permit is granted. If you’re studying there, your spouse and children can apply for a residence permit and join you during your studies. All they would require is valid passports and marriage/birth certificates and Finnish residence application (PK1 Plus).

6. United Kingdom (Postgraduate Focus)

In the UK , student dependents are generally allowed only if you're enrolled in a postgraduate course longer than nine months. Dependents can usually work during your study period, but the UK’s visa rules are frequently updated, always check the latest guidance.

In conclusion, Australia is one of the most flexible destinations for families. Canada is also popular for Nigerians, but as of January 2025, the rules have become stricter, with eligibility largely limited to those pursuing postgraduate, doctoral, or specific professional programs.

In Germany, international students can bring their spouses and children through the family reunion visa. New Zealand stands out because children of international students are treated as domestic students, meaning they don’t pay tuition fees for primary and secondary school.

Finland, ranked as one of the happiest and safest countries in the world, also allows students to bring their families. Spouses can work full-time once residence permits are granted, while children can enjoy Finland’s excellent schooling system.

Finally, the United Kingdom allows dependents mainly for postgraduate courses longer than nine months, but it’s important to check the latest immigration updates because UK visa rules have been tightening in recent years.