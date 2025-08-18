The United Kingdom is one of the world’s most advanced economies, yet it has been ranked the second-most miserable country in the world, just ahead of Uzbekistan, in a global mental health survey by Sapien Labs.

The ranking is not based on economics or infrastructure, but on well-being and mental health. The research, conducted by Sapien Labs, measured well-being using the Mental Health Quotient (MHQ). This tool assigns a score from −100 to 200, with the global average sitting at 65. The UK scored only 49, landing in 70th place out of 71 countries.

The report highlights that while wealthier nations tend to score higher in life expectancy and material comfort, they often struggle with psychological health, community bonds, and purpose. These are factors that are crucial to feeling happy and fulfilled. How can a nation that appears wealthy and modern be home to some of the most discontented people on earth?

Why the UK Is Ranked the Second-Most Miserable Country on Earth

1. Economic Stress and the Cost-of-Living Crisis

One of the biggest drivers of the UK’s misery ranking is the economy. There have been two recessions since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left people anxious about job security and financial stability. As a result, the cost-of-living crisis has skyrocketed, making daily life stressful for millions.

2. Declining Trust in Politics and Institutions

Another major factor is political instability. Over the past decade, the UK has faced Brexit and its aftermath, multiple prime ministers in quick succession and high-profile scandals that eroded trust in government. For many, politics has become a source of frustration rather than hope.

3. Lifestyle Choices

The study notes that developed countries like the UK often face certain lifestyle issues that harm mental health, such as eating ultra-processed foods, which make up as much as 60–70% of the British diet. Early smartphone use and heavy screen time, especially among young people, were linked to anxiety, loneliness, and social withdrawal. Also, traditional community structures like family time, local bonds, and shared social activities were weakened in modern British life.

4. A Crisis Among Young Adults

The mental health decline is most pronounced among 18–24-year-olds. For a country’s younger generation to feel this bleak paints a troubling picture for the nation’s future well-being. The group reported higher levels of anxiety, depression, and feelings of hopelessness compared to older generations.

Why Nigerians Are Still Rushing to the UK

1. Education Opportunities

The UK remains a top choice for Nigerian students seeking quality education . British universities offer global recognition, better career opportunities, and post-study work visas. In 2022–2023 alone, over 65,000 Nigerian students were enrolled in UK institutions, making Nigerians one of the largest foreign student groups.

2. Better Job Prospects

Many Nigerians believe the UK offers more stable jobs and higher wages compared to Nigeria. Sectors like healthcare actively recruit Nigerians, with thousands of doctors and nurses migrating yearly. Even with high living costs, the potential for foreign currency earnings (pounds vs naira) is a huge motivator.

3. Perceived Quality of Life

Despite the UK’s “miserable” ranking in mental wellbeing, Nigerians see access to world-class healthcare, public infrastructure, safety and rule of law as major upgrades compared to local challenges.

4. The “Japa” Movement

The desire to escape Nigeria’s economic hardship, insecurity, and unemployment is so strong that even a “miserable” UK looks attractive. For many, it’s less about the UK being perfect and more about it being better than the struggles at home.

5. Migration Pathways Are Easier