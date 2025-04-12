Side Hustle Time: How to make the most of your Easter holiday

It's Easter again, a cheerful season when Christians celebrate the Resurrected Christ. But while seasons like this are known to bring joy and festive cheer, they also come with added expenses.

So, we understand if you're looking for means to boost your income to cover holiday costs, especially with the rising cost of things. But then the question of what to do always comes up, especially since it's 3-4 days away from work.

Today's article covers five side hustles you can try this holiday period and beyond. These ideas are flexible, easy to get into, and great for busy holiday days.

Freelancing

You know we'll start with this one because of its flexibility. If you're a creative wordsmith, social media guru, or design prodigy, you should try this. Setting up your profile on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr doesn't take more than a few hours.

These platforms make it easier to market your skills to potential clients who may need help with their projects. You can even maintain your profile and continue to bid for jobs in your free time after the holidays.

Virtual assistant

Like freelancing, you can also become a virtual assistant without prior experience. You just need to know where to look. The truth remains that entrepreneurs and busy professionals are always looking for help with calendar management, email handling, and other business tasks. Virtual assisting comes with a good level of flexibility, and can be continued even after the holiday.

Paid surveys

Yes, online surveys are still a thing. They won't necessarily give you instant wealth, but they can help you add to your income without leaving your house. Online platforms like Survey Junkie offer you the opportunity to make a few bucks for the time you'll spend sharing your opinion on different things.

Sell your gently used items

Do you have fairly used items cluttering your space? Now's the time to get rid of them for extra cash. There are Facebook and Twitter pages dedicated to declutter sales. These pages make selling used items, from electronics to clothing, and even household items, easier. You can even make a business out of buying used items and reselling.

Become a rideshare driver

If you have a clean car and don't mind meeting new people, here's an option worth trying. You can simply register on Uber or Bolt to drive people around town. These platforms let you set your own hours of work. There's no harm in exploring the city while making extra bucks, is there?