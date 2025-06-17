When we think of wars, we often picture drawn-out battles and prolonged conflicts that stretch on for weeks, months, or even years, case in point: World War I, which lasted four years; the Vietnam War, which spanned nearly two decades; and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

So, it's almost surprising, and even a little embarrassing, to learn that a war lasted mere minutes. Should it even be called a war? Maybe a scuffle, an argument, or a brief act of defiance. Yet, it was a war, and it unfolded on 27 August 1896.

This war that lasted no more than 38 minutes is known as the Anglo-Zanzibar War fought between the British Empire and the Sultanate of Zanzibar and famously recorded as the shortest recorded war in history.

What Led To The War?

Zanzibar, an island off the coast of present-day Tanzania, had long been a key trade hub in the Indian Ocean. It was known for its spices, ivory, and, at one point, its role in the East African slave trade. Its strategic location made it valuable to European colonial powers vying for dominance in Africa during the Scramble for Africa, and by the late 19th century, it was under British control as a protectorate. They had local sultans as symbolic leaders, but real power rested with the British.

The immediate cause of the war was a succession dispute. On 25 August 1896, Sultan Hamad bin Thuwaini, who had been friendly to British interests, died suddenly. Many believed he had been poisoned by his cousin, Khālid ibn Barghash, who quickly declared himself the new sultan.

Following the sudden death of Sultan Hamad bin Thuwaini, the British backed their chosen successor, Hamoud bin Mohammed. But Khālid ibn Barghash, the late sultan’s cousin, seized the throne without British consent, prompting fears he was supported by Germany, a competing colonial power. To the British, Khālid’s move was a direct challenge to their authority in the region.

They asked Khālid to step down and he refused. In defiance of British warnings, Khālid fortified the palace, brought together a force of about 2,800 men, and armed them with artillery and machine guns. He also stationed the royal yacht, Glasgow, in the harbour to serve as a naval defence.

The British, under Rear Admiral Harry Rawson, gathered three warships—HMS St George, HMS Philomel, and HMS Racoon—and positioned them near the coast. They issued an ultimatum: surrender by 9:00 a.m. on August 27 or face attack. Khālid still didn’t back down.

At 9:02 a.m., British warships opened fire. Within minutes, the palace was in ruins and the Zanzibari defences collapsed. The royal yacht, Zanzibar’s only warship, was sunk, and even though the British forces encountered little resistance as they landed onshore, it was nothing because by approximately 9:40 a.m., the war was over!

A laughable fact in all this is the British suffered just one injury while Zanzibari casualties were estimated at around 500. Khālid fled to the German consulate and later went into exile. He remained in exile until World War I, when he was captured by the British. Meanwhile, the British installed Sultan Hamoud, their preferred successor, solidifying their control over the region.

The war sent a clear message that colonial powers held overwhelming military advantages, and local resistance, however symbolic and altruistic the intentions, stood little chance. Though brief and often overlooked, the Anglo-Zanzibar War is a reminder of the intense power struggles during the height of European imperialism in Africa