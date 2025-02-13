Kirikiri Prison: The jail that houses Nigeria’s most powerful figures

Nigeria’s most well-known prison, Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, is located in Apapa, Lagos State, and is named after the rural Kirikiri community where it is situated.

The prison is a notorious lockup for past presidents and criminals alike and has gained a reputation for overcrowding and harsh living conditions. It has been in operation since 1955 and was originally built to accommodate 1,056 inmates, however Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison has been plagued by severe overcrowding for decades.

Life inside Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison is far from humane. A former inmate described the meals as "poor and horrible," claiming that even hungry dogs would reject them. Until October 2021, prisoners were fed on a daily food budget of just ₦450 and in response to public pressure, the Senate Committee on Interior increased this to ₦1,000.

The ‘VIP Section’

Kirikiri is rumored to have a VIP section, where wealthier prisoners enjoy better living conditions. This exclusive area reportedly includes private cooks, personal assistants, errand runners, and even a dedicated power supply through a generator. While standard inmates struggle with meager meals, those in the VIP section allegedly have their food prepared by personal chefs and enjoy other privileges.

Recall that social media influencer, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as ‘VeryDarkMan’, alleged that well-known cross dresser, Bobrisky, who was sentenced to prison for abuse of the naira, didn’t stay in prison during his imprisonment. He allegedly paid N15 million and stayed in a special house outside prison while serving his sentence.

This scandal casts distressing light on another side of The Nigerian Correctional Service (formerly Nigerian Prison Service) which is the elite privilege. Other prominent political figures, activists, and criminals who have also been past inmates in Kirikiri prison include:

Olusegun Obasanjo – Former Nigerian president, imprisoned under General Sani Abacha’s military regime.

Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua – A key political figure and former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, also jailed under Abacha.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti – The legendary Afrobeat musician and political activist, detained for his outspoken criticism of the Nigerian government.

Chief Bode George – Former Nigerian politician convicted of corruption charges.

Al-Mustapha – Former Chief Security Officer to General Abacha, accused of involvement in political assassinations.

Clifford Orji – A notorious criminal known for his alleged involvement in ritual killings. Chris Abani – A Nigerian writer and poet, imprisoned on charges of treason due to the themes of his literary work.

Bobrisky: In April 2024, Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine for abusing the Nigerian naira. He served part of his sentence at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where reports indicated he received special privileges during his incarceration.