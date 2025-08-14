Childbirth is the biological equivalent of a bomb detonating inside a woman’s body. Bones shift, organs rearrange, muscles tear. And yet, before the dust even settles, someone’s asking for sex. This is both insensitive and dangerous! Many couples, especially in Nigeria, have conflicting ideas about when sex should resume after a baby is born. Some men believe weeks, even days, after delivery is enough time for recovery, while some women, fearing conflict or rejection, agree to sex even when they are still in pain. In reality, medical experts recommend a much longer healing period. Just because she’s up and moving doesn’t mean she’s healed.

The Medical Recommendation Health organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) generally recommend waiting at least six weeks after childbirth before resuming vaginal sex. Here’s why: 1. The uterus needs time to heal:

After childbirth, the uterus is still contracting and returning to its pre-pregnancy size. For vaginal births, this process can take several weeks. 2. The cervix needs to close The cervix remains slightly open after delivery, which increases infection risk if penetration happens too soon. 3. The perineum may be sore or torn After delivery (vaginal or C-section ), the uterus sheds its lining, leaving a dinner-plate-sized wound where the placenta was attached. Sex too soon risks infection, bleeding, or even reopening stitches, especially with episiotomies or tears. 4. Postpartum bleeding (lochia) Women can experience bleeding and discharge for up to six weeks. Having sex during this time increases the risk of infection. For men reading this, imagine recovering from a major surgery while sleep-deprived and hormonal. Would you want sex right now?

Why Two Weeks Is Too Soon Even if postpartum bleeding seems to have slowed or stopped after two weeks, the inside of the uterus is still healing. At this stage, the tissue is raw and vulnerable, and the cervix may not have fully closed. Having sex this early can cause severe pain during penetration, trigger heavy bleeding, or even reopen stitches from a vaginal tear or episiotomy. More importantly, the risk of endometritis, an infection of the uterus, is significantly higher because bacteria can easily enter the still-healing birth canal. This is why doctors typically recommend waiting until at least six weeks before resuming penetrative sex.

The Emotional Side of Postpartum Recovery Childbirth changes more than just the body. It transforms the mind and emotions, too. Hormonal shifts, the exhaustion of caring for a newborn, breastfeeding demands, and sudden changes in body image can all affect a woman’s desire for sex.

In this vulnerable period, forcing or pressuring intimacy before she’s ready can damage trust within the relationship. It can also create negative associations with sex, leading to sexual aversion or even trauma. Rather than rushing, taking time to rebuild emotional closeness can actually strengthen intimacy in the long run, making the eventual return to sex more positive for both partners. Special Cases: C-Section Deliveries Women who give birth via Caesarean section often need even more time to heal. The abdominal incision needs weeks to recover, and sex too soon can cause: Pain at the scar site.

Increased risk of internal bleeding.

Prolonged healing.