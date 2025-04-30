20 Years In Coma: The billionaire prince money couldn’t save

If 99% of problems can be solved with money, this story is the 1% that proves even royalty isn’t exempt from life’s trials, and that there are some hardships only God can resolve.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal Al Saud, often referred to as the "Sleeping Prince", has been in a coma for 20 years. The prince, who is also a billionaire, is a member of the Saudi royal family, although not a direct son or brother of the current monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His father, Prince Khalid bin Talal, is the son of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who was one of the many sons of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia. This makes Prince Al-Waleed the great-grandson of King Abdulaziz and a great-nephew of King Salman.

Why Has He Been In A Coma?

In 2005, Prince Al-Waleed suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident while studying at a military college in London. Reports also claim that his other friends, who were sitting in the car, were unharmed.

After suffering a brain haemorrhage, he fell into a coma and has remained on a ventilator ever since. For over two decades, he has received 24-hour care and is sustained through a feeding tube at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

Why Has He Been Kept 'Alive' For This Long?

In 2015, doctors had advised Al-Waleed's father, Prince Khalid bin Talal Al Saud, to end life support, but he dismissed it as he hoped that one day his soul would wake up from his deep slumber. He decided to fight for his son and claimed that if God wanted to end his life in a car accident, then he would have been visiting his grave.

He is quoted to have said:

If God had wanted him to die in the accident, he would have been in his grave now.

The prince's mother, Reema, also talked about feeling her son's spirit present with them. Over the years, the family has shared occasional updates on Prince Al-Waleed's condition. In 2019, a video surfaced showing him moving his head from side to side in response to a relative's voice.

The following year, another clip captured him raising his hand when greeted by his aunt, Princess Noura bint Talal. These rare moments have been interpreted by the family and supporters as signs of potential responsiveness.​

Medical experts have weighed in on Prince Al-Waleed's condition, noting that while movements in long-term coma patients are rare, they can indicate preserved brain function. Dr. Al-Mansoori, a neurologist, commented that such movements suggest some neural pathways may still be active, offering a glimmer of hope for recovery, but his return to normal life is far-fetched.

Prince Al-Waleed’s condition has drawn widespread attention on social media. In 2024, Princess Rima bint Talal shared a new photo of the prince on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly garnered over two million views in under 24 hours.

His family’s commitment to his care, despite the overwhelming odds, resonates with the public and reflects a spiritual conviction that transcends science and wealth. If money could bring him back, they would have spared no cost. As he recently marked his 36th birthday, social media was flooded with prayers and heartfelt wishes for his recovery.