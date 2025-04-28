Oba Esigie: The first known Nigerian to speak a foreign language

Oba Esigie, the King of the Benin Kingdom from 1504 to 1550, made history as the first recorded Nigerian to speak a foreign language. He was said to have mastered Portuguese at a time when few Africans had direct access to European languages or education.

Who Was Oba Esigie?

He was the 16th Oba who ruled the medieval Benin Kingdom, now Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Esigie, originally known as Osawe, was the son of Oba Ozolua and his second wife, Queen Idia. He reigned in the late 15th century, and when he passed on to join his ancestors, the Kingdom was left with two contenders to the throne.

Arhuaran, the first son of the first wife and Esigie, the son of Idia, who was the second wife. According to tradition, the first son should be the Oba, but since birth, Idia nurtured Esigie to be next in line to the throne, even though in that era, it was almost impossible.

Arhuaran was a bright and logical child, and at a young age, he was sent to Portugal to receive training and learn more about the ways of the white men, while Esigie stayed at home holding tight to wisdom and learnings from his mother. When Arhuaran came back from Portugal, people in the palace could barely recognise him, meanwhile, Esigie had grown to be a master of his father’s court.

His speciality in magic, portions and also his relationship with the royal guards and the Oba’s army had made him a familiar face to the throne. With the help of Idia, who mobilised an army around Esigie, he defeated Arhuaran, and became the 16th Oba of Benin. Arhuaran would go on to rule Udo, about 20 miles away from Benin.

His Reign

Oba Esigie reigned over the Kingdom of Benin, but the contact between the Kingdom of Benin and the Portuguese began before Esigie’s reign. In 1486, during the reign of Oba Ozolua (Esigie’s predecessor and father), Portuguese missionaries and traders had already established connections with Benin. However, it was under Esigie that these relations blossomed into formal diplomatic ties, educational initiatives, and sustained trade.

The kingdom of Benin was one of Africa’s wealthiest and most organised civilisations. It was famous for its brilliant artistry, especially in brass, ivory, and wood carving. European visitors were often stunned by the sophistication of Benin's city structure and the quality of its crafts, to the extent that some wrongly assumed Africans could not have produced such masterpieces.

Esigie not only welcomed Portuguese ambassadors and missionaries but also personally embraced their culture and language. According to missionary accounts like that of Duarte Pires in 1516, Oba Esigie could speak and read Portuguese fluently. He even had a deep interest in astrology and astronomy, areas of study brought by the Europeans.

The European connection with the kingdom became stronger during his reign, as Portuguese missionary activities were encouraged in the kingdom. Oba Esigie founded a school in Benin City, Edo, dedicated to teaching the reading and writing of Portuguese. This move was revolutionary, setting the foundation for literacy and international diplomacy within the kingdom. He also created a school following astrology (Iwoki).

During Esigie's reign, the Portuguese described Benin City as a thriving metropolis surrounded by a nine-mile-long defensive wall. As several historians have pointed out, this description reveals that Benin was a wealthy trading centre, but its great wall suggests that it had many enemies and was plagued by unrest and instability.

Oba Esigie's Other Achievements

Oba Esigie's legacy goes far beyond his multilingualism. His reign saw significant achievements: Diplomatic Leadership : In 1540, he sent an ambassador to Portugal, a major diplomatic milestone that reinforced Benin’s independence while maintaining a strong trading relationship with Europe.

Trade Expansion : He expanded trade with Europeans, particularly in goods and, sadly, in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, which was a growing economic force in West Africa at the time.

Military Success : Esigie successfully fought and defeated his brother Arhuanran, a towering figure and ruler of Udo town, during the Benin-Udo war. This victory solidified his control over the kingdom.

Cultural Innovation: He instituted the title of Iyoba (Queen Mother) for the first time in Benin’s history, honouring his mother, Idia, who played a pivotal role in his military and political strategies. He also built a palace for her, known as Eguae-Iyoba in Uselu.

Oba Esigie also implemented several administrative reforms, including the creation of a centralised government and a new system of taxation. He also reformed the Benin army, introducing new military tactics and weapons, such as firearms, which were acquired through trade with European nations.