If you’re still using a Samsung Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy F42 5G, or Galaxy M32 5G, this is the moment to pay attention.

Samsung has officially ended software and security update support for these four Galaxy models as the company begins rolling out its latest One UI 8.0 update to newer devices. In simple terms, these phones are now frozen in time, they won’t receive the new interface, Android upgrades, or monthly security patches.

That might not sound like a big deal, but for everyday users in Nigeria, this could affect your phone’s security, performance, and longevity.

Samsung Phones That Won’t Be Getting The Security Update

Samsung’s latest One UI 8.0 update, built on Android 16 , is already being prepared for its newer devices, starting with the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy A55 , and a few others released in the last two years.

While this update introduces smoother navigation, tighter security, and AI features, Samsung has now confirmed that four older Galaxy models have reached their end-of-support point.

That includes: Galaxy A03s (2021) – the budget-friendly phone many students and small business owners in Nigeria love for its long battery life.

Galaxy A52s 5G (2021) – the mid-range favourite known for its sharp display and reliable Snapdragon 778G processor.

Galaxy F42 5G (2021) – an early 5G option that brought fast connectivity to more affordable users.

Galaxy M32 5G (2021) – known for its strong battery and smooth One UI experience.

All these phones were once part of Samsung’s popular mid-range lineup, but they’ve now been officially dropped from the security and software update list.

What “No More Updates” Actually Means

When Samsung ends update support for a phone, it means the company will no longer provide: Security patches to fix new system vulnerabilities.

Bug fixes that improve stability or fix app crashes.

Performance improvements that keep the phone running smoothly.

In short, your phone won’t immediately stop working, but it’ll gradually become less secure and possibly slower as newer apps and Android features evolve.

Why These Older Samsung Galaxy Phones Will Not Stop Getting Support

Samsung’s update policy is one of the strongest in the Android world. Most of its phones, even budget ones, now get up to four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

But every device eventually reaches a point where maintaining software becomes impractical. Newer processors, camera systems, and hardware need constant optimisation, and older phones can’t always handle the latest Android versions efficiently.

So, for Samsung, it’s about maintaining a balance, keeping newer devices up to date while gradually retiring older ones that have already served their lifespan.

How It Affects Nigerian Users

For many Nigerians, the Galaxy A03s and Galaxy A52s remain everyday phones; reliable, affordable, and familiar. Losing update support doesn’t make them useless overnight, but it’s something users should take seriously.

Without regular security updates, your phone becomes more exposed to online risks, including malware attacks, unsafe apps, and phishing attempts. As digital payments, online banking, and data sharing grow in Nigeria, keeping a secure device is now more important than ever.

If you use your phone for work, mobile banking, or storing sensitive data, it might be time to start considering an upgrade.

How to Stay Safe if You’re Using These Phones

If you still use any of the affected Galaxy models, here are a few steps you can take to reduce risks:

Avoid installing apps from unofficial sources. Stick to the Google Play Store to minimise security threats. Use strong passwords and biometric locks to protect your device. Regularly back up your data to Samsung Cloud or Google Drive. Keep your apps updated manually. Even if your system won’t get updates, app developers still push security fixes through the Play Store. Consider upgrading to a newer Galaxy model that still receives monthly or quarterly security patches.

Which Samsung Phones Still Get Updates

Samsung’s Galaxy A, M, and S series models released from 2022 onward still enjoy regular updates. Devices such as the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A15, Galaxy M14, Galaxy S23series, folds and flips, and newer versions all fall under Samsung’s extended update policy.

That means you can expect up to five years of security patches and four Android version upgrades, an impressive standard that keeps Samsung ahead of many Android rivals.