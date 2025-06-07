Salary Don Enter: How to make it last beyond 2 weeks

So it's month end and the alert has dropped. Your bank app sings that sweet melody. Just like that, you're rich enough again to afford your needs and even tip the POS lady extra because you’re feeling generous. But blink twice and just like that, you’re broke again before the month hits day 14.

If this sounds like your life on repeat, no judgment - na condition dey bend crayfish. The economy isn’t smiling, and neither is your account balance. But what if you could actually stretch that salary beyond 2 weeks and still live like a human being?

Let’s talk about how to survive, thrive, and maybe even save small without switching to garri and groundnut by week 3.

Know Your Real Money (Not Just the Alert)

At the end of every month, you get a 250k salary alert, but do you really have the luxury of spending 250k? I mean, you have a monthly rent of ₦50k to pay. You still owe Samuel ₦20k, and unless you want your younger brother to drop out of school, you must send some funds to support his fees.

This leaves you with a fraction of your earnings. Meaning that you must subtract these expenses before you pop bottles or buy that 3rd pair of sneakers. Whatever remains is your actual playroom. And that's the only part of your salary you can spread to cover the month.

Sort the “Boring” Bills Immediately

It’s tempting to “flex small” before life slaps you with responsibilities. But if you want to last two weeks, handle the big stuff early. Think about expenses like Rent, Data, Electricity, Transport and Feeding before budgeting for the night out with friends. That way, even if you end up impulsively ordering shawarma later, at least your essentials are covered.

Prioritize Home-cooked Meals Over Takeouts

Ordering food every other day will finish your money quietly. Even if you’re not the cooking type, prepping food at home saves thousands. Well, you don't have to cook everyday if you don't want to. Most smart Nigerians cook in bulk and store to eat throughout the week. This does not only save you money. It helps ensure that you're sure of how healthy your food is.

Avoid Impulse Purchases

Your IG is showing sales. Your friends are buying matching crocs. That vendor has “limited stock” left. Pause. Ask yourself:

Do I need it or just want it now-now?

Will this affect my bills next week?

Can it wait till next month?

That’s not self-deprivation - it’s financial discipline. And it feels good, actually.

Track It or Watch It Disappear

The easiest way to overspend is to not track anything. It seems like being overly cautious, but trust me, it's better than not being at all. So, take note of where your money goes. Write everything down and review it every week.

The deal here is that knowing where your money goes can help you cut waste and stretch your coins better.