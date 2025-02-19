10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025 - Did any African country make the list?

According to the latest data, the number of billionaires worldwide has reached 2,983, with a combined net worth exceeding $14.2 trillion.

This marks a significant increase of 153 new billionaires and a $2 trillion surge in wealth compared to 2024. The global billionaire landscape continues to evolve every year with emerging economies gaining ground while established powerhouses like the United States and China maintain dominance. Here are the top countries with the most billionaires in 2025:

1. United States – 813 Billionaires

The United States continues to lead the world in billionaire wealth, with 813 billionaires amassing a total fortune of over $5.7 trillion. The tech industry remains the driving force behind the country’s wealth, with Elon Musk topping the list.

2. China – 473 Billionaires

China remains in second place, despite facing economic challenges. The country now has 473 billionaires, an increase from 406 in 2024, with a combined net worth of $1.3 trillion. The wealthiest individual in China remains Zhong Shanshan, the bottled water tycoon, whose fortune continues to grow despite market fluctuations.

3. India – 200 Billionaires

India has seen significant growth in its billionaire population, now reaching 200 billionaires with a collective net worth of $954 billion. This increase highlights the country's expanding economic power, with major contributions from industries such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest individual with a fortune of $116 billion.

4. Germany – 132 Billionaires

Germany continues to be a stronghold for European wealth, boasting 132 billionaires with a total net worth of $500 billion. Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr., heirs to the Aldi supermarket empire, remain among the country’s wealthiest individuals.

5. Russia – 120 Billionaires

Russia maintains a stable position in the billionaire rankings with 120 billionaires, also amassing $500 billion in total wealth. Alexey Mordashov, the steel and mining tycoon, remains Russia’s richest person with a fortune of $29 billion.

6. Italy – 73 Billionaires

Italy, home to 73 billionaires, continues to see steady growth in wealth, particularly in the fashion and food industries. The country’s wealthiest person, Giovanni Ferrero, has built an empire in the confectionery sector, with a net worth of $37 billion.

7. Brazil – 69 Billionaires

Brazil has 69 billionaires, with a total wealth of $231 billion. Among them is Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, who remains one of the most influential figures in Brazil’s billionaire class.

8. Canada – 67 Billionaires

Canada, like Brazil, has 67 billionaires, with a combined wealth of $315 billion. David Thomson & family, known for their dominance in the media industry, top the country’s wealth rankings with a net worth of $67.8 billion.

9. Hong Kong – 67 Billionaires

Hong Kong continues to be a major financial hub, also boasting 67 billionaires with a total net worth of $330 billion. Business magnate Li Ka-shing leads the pack with a fortune of $37.3 billion.

10. United Kingdom – 55 Billionaires

The United Kingdom rounds out the top 10 with 55 billionaires, collectively worth $225 billion. The country’s richest individual, Michael Platt, has built a fortune in hedge fund investments, holding a net worth of $18 billion.

In just the first few weeks of 2025, the 25 richest Americans have added $471 billion to their fortunes, pushing their collective net worth to $2.5 trillion. The concentration of billionaires in specific countries will continue to reflect the changing dynamics of the global economy as new wealth hubs continue to emerge.