There might be no perfect wedding , but there are definitely songs perfect for weddings. No matter how magical a wedding is, the décor, the food or the venue, one thing sets the tone for the entire celebration, and it is the music. The mood and feel of a wedding depend largely on the songs that are being played or performed. Whether it is international chart-toppers or home-grown classics, some songs just fit perfectly into love stories. They have become staples in playlists, soundtracks to countless proposals, pre-wedding shoots, first dances, and reception entrances. Here is a pick of the best wedding songs people always come back to, especially Nigerians. It is a mix of global hits and local favourites that stir deep emotions. If you have ever attended a wedding or you are even a regular wedding guest , chances are that you know the songs on this list word for word.

10 Songs That Make Nigerian Weddings Feel Extra Special

1. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran This list would be invalid without Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”. The opening notes alone make the entire hall fall silent. The lyrics are tender, comforting and incredibly romantic. Couples love this song for first dances, slow walks into the reception, and those intimate moments during photo time. It is timeless, soft and beautifully expressive.

2. “A Thousand Years” – Christina Perri “A Thousand Years” feels like a vow in song form. It is the ultimate soundtrack of soulmates. This song is extra special because it blends beautifully with the emotional atmosphere of weddings. You hear it during bride entrances, vow exchanges and even during the couple’s first dance. It’s soothing and is the perfect ballad for couples who want their day to feel like a fairytale.

3. “Perfect Gentleman” – Sean Tizzle Before Amapiano dominated the airwaves, Sean Tizzle gave us this clean, sweet, love-drunk Afro-pop hit. Trust me, “Perfect Gentleman” is that song. It is a reminder of early-2010s love stories filled with BBM messages, TV sitcom crushes and simple romance. But guess what, people are still jamming this song in weddings. It’s the type of song that gets the entire hall grooving. DJs love to play it when they want to lift the mood before the dance moment begins.

4. “Always Be My Baby” – Mariah Carey Mariah is no stranger to us all, and her vocals have raised entire generations here; this is why “Always Be My Baby” is one of those songs everyone recognises from the first beat. It carries a nostalgic sweetness that lovebirds adore. It is playful, youthful, and perfect for couples who want a breezy, happy song for their reception entrance or dance-off. It brings a classic, feel-good energy to any wedding.

5. “Lover” – Taylor Swift This is arguably one of Taylor’s most romantic tracks. “Lover” is soft, dreamy and beautifully poetic. Couples who want something modern but tender often choose it for their first dance. The whole essence of this song hits especially hard in a setting where two people are joining lives.

6. “Made for You” – Banky W “Made for You” feels like a classic romantic film. Banky W sings with ease, charm and conviction. This song gives the kind of energy that makes a couple feel like the world paused just for them. It’s a song that celebrates intentional love, and this pick captures that beautifully. It fits perfectly into slow dances and sets the mood as the event progresses.

7. “Iyawo Mi” – Timi Dakolo This song crowned Timi Dakolo as the king of Nigerian wedding anthems. “Iyawo Mi” is a warm, heartfelt love letter that feels like a Yoruba engagement ceremony in song form. From the sweetness of the lyrics to the richness of the instrumentation, the song embodies love, family and tradition. It is perfect for the bridal entrance, the couple’s first dance, or even that moment when the bride’s parents bless the union. For those who love songs that feel rooted, “Iyawo Mi” is pure gold.

8. “All of Me” – John Legend When “All of Me” dropped, weddings around the world changed forever. John Legend practically wrote the global anthem for love. The song speaks of real love, the kind that is not perfect but is entirely devoted. We all love authenticity, and “All of Me” captures the raw honesty of partnership. To this day, no matter how many times it plays, it still hits the heart the same. It is best known for first dances, background music during proposal dinner, and those emotional moments when couples gaze into each other’s eyes.

9. “You Are the Reason” – Calum Scott Calum Scott’s voice has that vulnerability. It is soft, deep and expressive. “You Are the Reason” is one of those songs that touches even the most emotionless beings. It is often used during couple entrances, the first dance and even proposal videos. It is a perfect pick for intimate weddings.

10. “Forever Sweet” – Dotti the Deity One of the newer favourites on Nigerian playlists, “Forever Sweet” gives modern lovers something soft, refreshing and deeply affectionate. It’s smooth, heartfelt and gives the kind of warmth that makes couples imagine their forever after. As people are now embracing alternative sounds, this song is becoming a favourite at weddings.

