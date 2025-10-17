There’s a fine line between “you look good” and “what were you thinking?”, and party lovers cross it way too often. The truth is, not every outfit belongs everywhere. According to fashion stylist and creative director Similoluwa Ojuko ( Pretty Giran or PG), the fastest way to ruin a good look is to wear it to the wrong event. So before you zip, button, or lace up for your next outing, let’s talk about what not to wear—to brunch , clubs , weddings, and every other event . ALSO READ: What to Wear to Lagos Parties According to a Fashion Stylist

1. Brunch Isn’t a Runway—Save the Drama

Brunch is chill. It’s laughter, mimosas, and group selfies under good light. Yet, every weekend, someone shows up looking like they’re auditioning for a music video. “Brunch fashion is about balance,” Pretty Giran says. “It’s a relaxed space, comfort is key, but comfort doesn’t mean careless.“ What to Avoid Men, ditch the suit jackets or dress shoes.

No leather pants under Lagos sun.

Avoid evening gowns or overlayered looks during the day.

No corsets so tight you can’t breathe.

And definitely no heels that make you walk like a giraffe on stilts. Instead Go for clean tees, linen shirts, well-fitted jeans or shorts, and sneakers or loafers that keep you cool.

Consider flowy fits, clean sneakers, and sunglasses that say ‘I woke up like this.’

Choose flowy dresses, cropped sets, or chic jumpsuits for a stylish look. According to PG, “If your outfit can’t breathe, you’re overdressed.”

2. Clubs Are for Dancing, Not Costume Parades

Clubbing in Nigeria has become a full-blown fashion competition, and not in a good way. People wear outfits they can’t even sit down in, only to end up barefoot by 2 a.m. “The club isn’t an award show,” Pretty Giran reminds. “If you can’t dance, sit, or breathe in your outfit, it’s a no.” What to Avoid For men, leave the three-piece suits at home.

Also, you’re not in the gym, so no singlets, sweatpants, or slippers.

Ladies, rethink those sky-high platforms that double as ankle insurance risks.

Avoid dresses that keep riding up. Instead A clean shirt, dark jeans, maybe some accessories, that’s grown and sexy. The club look should scream effortless cool and allow you to move, not “I suffered to slay.”

3. Weddings Are Not the Place to Outshine the Couple

This one’s simple: you are not the bride or groom. Yet, someone always turns up in a floor-length glitter dress or a white agbada fit that blinds the photographer. Pretty Giran puts it best: “Respect the occasion. You can look good without stealing the spotlight.” What to Avoid Ladies, those extra-revealing dresses, white outfits, or heavily sequined gowns screaming for attention are a big no.

Don’t come to a wedding in jeans or sneakers unless it’s a destination beach wedding, and that’s the vibe.

Skip black-on-black suits unless you’re one of the groomsmen or it’s a formal evening wedding. Weddings are meant to feel alive, not like a funeral procession.

Instead Pastel tones, soft drapes, or subtle luxury always win.

Go for classy and photogenic, not chaotic and confusing. Pretty Giran says: “The best-dressed guest is the one who respects the ceremony’s energy.”

4. Beach Parties Aren’t Coachella

It’s just the beach; relax. If your outfit can’t survive sand, wind, or water splashes, you’ve overdressed. Avoid Heavy fabric like denim, suede shoes, or full glam makeup will leave you melting.

Instead Go light linen shirts, cotton pants, bucket hats, sunglasses.

Anything flowy, breathable, and vibrant works best under daylight. You’re supposed to look like you’re enjoying yourself, not fighting for your life against the weather.

5. Date Nights Deserve More Effort Than Cargo Shorts

This one’s for the men. Romance isn’t dead, but your outfit might be killing it. What to Avoid “If your date looks stunning and you show up in slides and basketball shorts, you’ve disrespected both her and the effort,” Pretty Giran warns.

Instead Upgrade from ‘comfy’ to ‘considered’. A crisp shirt, well-fitted jeans, and clean sneakers will always do more than a lazy outfit ever could.

Final Word

Fashion isn’t about labels. It's about understanding context. You can own the room without confusing it. Pretty Giran sums it up perfectly: “Style isn’t just what you wear. It’s knowing where to wear it.” So the next time you’re heading out, pause before posting that fit check. Ask yourself one thing: Does this outfit belong where I’m going? If the answer feels shaky, it probably doesn’t.