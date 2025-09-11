We live in a world of hot topics, and weddings are currently the hottest one

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola just released the coverage of their big day, and it was a movie. From the cultural richness to the family powerhouses in attendance, the whole thing dripped in elegance, class, and intercontinental splendour.

However, the internet is not in the habit of appreciating beauty without finding fault. While many admired the heartwarming moments from The Love Is Eazi wedding, others couldn’t resist the urge to compare it to a recent Miami wedding of Afrobeats superstar Davido and his heartrob Chioma.

Comedian DeeOne was one of the most vocal voices championing the comparison. In a post on Instagram, he compared the two weddings and stated that The Love Is Eazi wedding was the better and more expensive of the two.



Actor Uche Maduagwu also weighed in on the cost of both weddings before curiously taking a side.

This exhausting comparison didn’t take into account the different approaches both couples had to their weddings.



The CHIVIDO white wedding was a lavish celebration that attracted the high and mighty. The full hall is also a testament to the groom's outgoing personality.

The Love Is Eazi wedding, on the other hand, was a more intimate affair that brought together family and friends.

Both ceremonies reflected the social status and personalities of the couples. A nuance that is lost on those eager to compare.



Afrobeats legend Rudeboy was particularly fed up with this practice of comparisons, which he describes as the reason more young people are under pressure.

“I swear this generation now mad people, Full am! Haha! everything na comparison, class, level, maturity blah blah blah and na mumu go still listen to this poor mentality and put themselves under pressure.”