Ramadan Day 5: Prayers, dua, and hadith to keep you going

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the fifth day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

As we fast and pray today, may the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond.

On this fifth day of Ramadan, we are reminded of the immense spiritual blessings this sacred month offers. Each day provides an opportunity to seek His mercy, reflect on our actions, and nurture a heart full of gratitude and patience.

Ramadan Day 5 Prayers

Prayer for strength in fasting and worship.

"O Allah, grant me strength and patience as I fast today. Help me overcome temptations and distractions so that I may dedicate my heart to You. Fill my soul with sincerity, my actions with righteousness, and my mind with remembrance of You. Accept my fast, my prayers, and my good deeds. Ameen."

Ramadan Day 5 Dua of the Day

"Allahumma inni as’aluka al-huda, wat-tuqa, wal-‘afafa, wal-ghina."

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ الْهُدَى وَالتُّقَى وَالْعَفَافَ وَالْغِنَى

Translation: "O Allah, I ask You for guidance, piety, chastity, and self-sufficiency." — [Sahih Muslim]

This powerful Dua reminds us to seek Allah’s guidance in all aspects of life and to develop self-restraint, a key lesson of Ramadan.

Ramadan Day 5 Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

Fasting is a shield; it protects you from sin as a shield protects you in battle

— [Sunan Ibn Majah].

This Hadith highlights how fasting not only purifies the body but also strengthens our ability to resist temptations, shaping us into better individuals.

Ramadan Day 5 Quotes

Quran (2:186): "And when My servants ask you concerning Me, indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me."

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): "The best among you are those who have the best manners and character." — [Sahih Bukhari]

Imam Al-Ghazali: "Do not let your difficulties fill you with anxiety; after all, it is only in the darkest nights that the stars shine more brightly."

Ramadan Day 6 Tahajjud Reminder

As we move towards Day 6, take a moment tonight to wake up for Tahajjud (the night prayer). The last third of the night is a time when Allah’s mercy is closest, and sincere prayers are accepted. Use this moment to ask for forgiveness, guidance, and peace in your heart.