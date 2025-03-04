As we welcome the fourth day of Ramadan, we reflect on the beauty of this sacred month, a time of increased devotion, self-discipline, and closeness to Allah.
Ramadan is not just about refraining from food and drink; it is a journey of purification, gratitude, and sincere worship. Each passing day offers an opportunity to strengthen our faith through prayers, dua, and reflection.
Today, let us seek Allah’s guidance, mercy, and wisdom through supplications and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Prayers
A powerful prayer for this day is one that asks for guidance, patience, and strength in worship:
"O Allah, guide me on the straight path and grant me patience in my fasting. Strengthen my heart with faith, purify my intentions, and bless me with sincerity in worship. Let my deeds be pleasing to You and my heart be filled with peace and gratitude. Ameen."
Dua of the Day
Dua (supplication) is a means to seek Allah’s mercy and protection. Here is a meaningful dua for the fourth day:
"اللَّهُمَّ قَوِّنِي فِيهِ عَلَى إِقَامَةِ أَمْرِكَ، وَأَذِقْنِي فِيهِ حَلَاوَةَ ذِكْرِكَ، وَأَوْزِعْنِي فِيهِ لِأَدَاءِ شُكْرِكَ، بِكَرَمِكَ يَا أَرْحَمَ الرَّاحِمِينَ."
"O Allah, strengthen me in establishing Your commands, let me taste the sweetness of remembering You, and grant me the ability to be grateful for Your blessings. O Most Merciful, envelop me in Your kindness. Ameen."
Hadith of the Day
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us the immense reward of fasting and patience:
"Fasting is a shield; it will protect you from the Hellfire and prevent you from sins." – (Sunan Ibn Majah 1639)
This hadith reminds us that fasting is not only a physical act but a spiritual shield that safeguards us from wrongdoing and brings us closer to Allah.
Ramadan Day 4 Quotes
Let these words uplift your heart and inspire you on your Ramadan journey:
Quranic Reflection:
"Indeed, those who have believed and done righteous deeds will have gardens beneath which rivers flow. That is the great attainment." – (Quran 85:11)
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):
"The strong believer is better and more beloved to Allah than the weak believer, but in both there is good." – (Sahih Muslim 2664)
Islamic Scholar:
"Ramadan is the season of change. It is a time when hearts soften, sins are forgiven, and faith is renewed." – Imam Al-Ghazali
As we continue our Ramadan journey, let us cherish each day as an opportunity to grow in faith and gratitude. May we remain steadfast in our prayers, increase our acts of kindness, and seek Allah’s mercy with sincerity.
Let us make the most of this sacred time by deepening our connection with the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Day 4 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)
Tahajjud is a powerful means of drawing closer to Allah, especially during Ramadan. It is a voluntary night prayer that holds immense spiritual rewards for those who wake up in the stillness of the night to worship their Creator.
In Surah Al-Isra (17:79), Allah commands:
"And rise from sleep for prayer in the night, as an additional prayer for you; it may be that your Lord will raise you to a praiseworthy position."
The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also emphasised its importance:
"The best prayer after the obligatory prayers is the night prayer (Tahajjud)." – (Sahih Muslim)
As you go through your day of fasting, begin preparing yourself for Tahajjud on Day 5.
How to perform Tahajjud:
The best time for Tahajjud is during the last third of the night, before Suhoor (pre-dawn meal).
You can pray a minimum of two rakats, but you are encouraged to offer more, up to 12 rakats, including Witr.
After completing your rakats, make personal duas, seeking forgiveness, guidance, and blessings.
May Allah accept our fasts, answer our duas, and fill our hearts with peace and contentment. Ameen.
