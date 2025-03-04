As we welcome the fourth day of Ramadan, we reflect on the beauty of this sacred month, a time of increased devotion, self-discipline, and closeness to Allah.

Ramadan is not just about refraining from food and drink; it is a journey of purification, gratitude, and sincere worship. Each passing day offers an opportunity to strengthen our faith through prayers, dua, and reflection.

Today, let us seek Allah’s guidance, mercy, and wisdom through supplications and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Prayers

A powerful prayer for this day is one that asks for guidance, patience, and strength in worship:

"O Allah, guide me on the straight path and grant me patience in my fasting. Strengthen my heart with faith, purify my intentions, and bless me with sincerity in worship. Let my deeds be pleasing to You and my heart be filled with peace and gratitude. Ameen."