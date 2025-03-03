Schools shutdown for Ramadan: Right or Wrong?

We are in the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting and devotion for Muslims. However, it came as a surprise to many when some Northern state governors ordered the closure of schools for the duration of the fast.

In Katsina state, the Hisbah board mandated the closure of all private schools for the duration of Ramadan. The Commander-General, Aminu Usman, emphasized that non-compliance with this directive would not be tolerated. In Bauchi state, authorities announced a five-week closure of schools to coincide with the Ramadan period. This decision aligns with the state's revised academic calendar, which now includes an extended break during the fasting month.

In Kebbi state, they revised its 2024/2025 academic calendar, closing the second term on February 28, 2025, with the Ramadan break commencing on March 1, 2025 and in Borno state, the Ministry of Education directed primary and secondary schools to adjust their daily closing times to 12:00 PM during Ramadan.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as Nigerians on social media expressed concerns over these decisions. President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, described the blanket closure of schools during Ramadan as counterproductive. He emphasized that such prolonged closures could disrupt academic calendars and exacerbate the already high rate of out-of-school children in the affected states.

CAN further added that Saudi Arabia and the UAE— where Islam is central and Ramadan deeply revered — do not shut down schools. Are these state governors holier than the pope? An X user succinctly called this move by these state governors religious stupidity on display.

A crucial question arises: With schools shut down, where does the ₦8 billion allocated for school feeding during the Ramadan fast go?

Perhaps we are wailing louder than the bereaved as a local from one of the states insists they have no issue with the school closure!

Does the state government have the right to enforce this? Can the Christian Association of Nigeria take legal action?

The decision by Northern governors to shut down schools for Ramadan sets a troubling precedent. Since they are going this far, why target only schools? Why not close everything—offices, hospitals, banks, and markets? Beyond that, if Sharia is meant only for Muslims, does this directive not impact everyone including the Christians in the states?

An X user argued that this decision doesn’t concern Christians, but do only Muslims live in these states?