Is it haram to earn interest on a savings app?

With the modern banking system offering interest-based savings accounts, many Muslims wonder whether it aligns with Islamic principles.

The concept of earning interest on savings has long been a topic of debate among Muslims. In Islamic finance, the term riba (usury or interest) refers to charging or accepting interest on loans or debts. The practice is strictly prohibited and considered haram (forbidden) in Islamic finance.

The Quran explicitly condemns riba in several verses, including Quran 2:275:

Allah has permitted trade and has forbidden riba.

Riba has its roots in pre-Islamic Arabian society, where the practice of charging excessive interest on loans was prevalent, often leading to exploitation and economic hardship for borrowers. Islam views riba as unjust and exploitative since it creates an imbalance in wealth distribution and encourages social inequality.

Why Is Interest Considered Haram?

Unjust Gains: Interest is seen as an unfair advantage where lenders profit without taking any risk, while borrowers bear the financial burden regardless of their circumstances. Economic Imbalance: Islamic teachings promote a fair economic system that benefits all parties involved, rather than concentrating wealth among a few. Exploitation Concerns: Charging interest can lead to oppressive financial practices, particularly for the poor and vulnerable, which contradicts the Islamic principles of fairness and social justice. Spiritual Consequences: In addition to its economic implications, riba is considered a major sin in Islam with severe consequences both in this life and the hereafter.

What Are Some Common Examples of Riba?

Charging interest on loans or credit

Earning interest from savings accounts or fixed deposit accounts

Engaging in financial contracts that involve predetermined interest payments

Some Alternatives to Interest-Based Savings

Islamic Savings Accounts: Many Islamic banks offer savings accounts structured under Shariah-compliant principles, where profit is earned through halal investments rather than fixed interest. Mudarabah (Profit-Sharing Accounts): In this arrangement, the bank invests depositors' funds in Shariah-compliant ventures, and profits are shared based on pre-agreed terms. Sukuk (Islamic Bonds): These are investment certificates that generate returns from tangible assets rather than interest-based lending. Stocks and Investments: Investing in halal businesses that operate ethically and do not engage in haram activities (e.g., alcohol, gambling, or interest-based financial services).

In conclusion, earning interest on savings is generally considered haram in Islam due to its association with riba. Still, it’s perfectly fine for Muslims to save money as long as they’re not earning interest on their funds.