Ramadan Day 21: Prayers, Dua, and Hadith for the last 10 nights

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the twenty-first day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Day 21 marks the beginning of the last ten nights, a period filled with immense blessings and opportunities for spiritual growth. These final nights hold the powerful Night of Decree (Laylatul Qadr), making it a time to increase worship, seek forgiveness, and draw closer to Allah.

Ramadan Day 21 Prayer

"O Allah, as I enter the final days of Ramadan, strengthen my faith, increase my patience, and accept my fast. Grant me the ability to worship You with sincerity and devotion. Forgive my past sins and guide me on the path of righteousness. Ameen."

Ramadan Day 21 Dua of the Day

"Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibbul ‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni." "O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive me." (Tirmidhi)

Ramadan Day 21 Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "Whoever stands (in prayer) during Laylatul Qadr with faith and seeking reward, his past sins will be forgiven." (Bukhari, Muslim) This Hadith highlights the importance of increasing worship during these nights, seeking Allah’s mercy and blessings.

Ramadan Day 21 Quotes

“The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.” (Quran 97:3)

“When the last ten nights of Ramadan begin, the Prophet (PBUH) would stay up at night, wake his family, and tighten his belt (engage in more worship).” (Bukhari)

"A single night of sincere devotion can transform a lifetime of worship."

Day 22 Tahajjud Reminder

As you enter Day 22, dedicate time for Tahajjud, the night prayer. It is a moment to seek Allah’s mercy and guidance, especially as Laylatul Qadr may fall on one of these nights.

As the last ten nights unfold, embrace them with sincerity, prayer, and remembrance of Allah. Seek forgiveness, give in charity, and maximize your ibadah. May Allah accept our fasts, prayers, and duas, and grant us the blessings of Laylatul Qadr. Ameen.