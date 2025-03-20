Meet Carlo Acutis: The first millennial saint in the Catholic Church

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager is set to become the first millennial saint in the Catholic Church.

Carlo was born in 1991 in London, to Italian parents and he was raised in Milan, Italy. He died at age 15 but his short life left a lasting impact in the Catholic Church. He combined his deep Catholic faith with his passion for technology and through his devotion to the Eucharist, he documented miracles from around the world

From a young age, Carlo displayed an extraordinary love for his faith even though his parents were not particularly religious. He insisted on attending Mass daily and frequently prayed the Rosary.

As a child, his deep spirituality was evident, as he would donate his pocket money to the poor and defend bullied classmates in school. Carlo was also a skilled computer programmer. He used his talent to create a website cataloguing Eucharistic miracles from around the world. His goal was to help others recognize the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

His work gained international attention and is still used today in Catholic teachings. Carlo believed that "the Eucharist is my highway to heaven", emphasizing the importance of frequent communion and adoration. Despite his young age, he was deeply dedicated to living a holy life, always putting others before himself.

This earned him the name, "God's Influencer." At the age of 15, Carlo was diagnosed with acute leukaemia. But even in his suffering, he remained steadfast in his faith, offering his pain for the Pope and the Church. He passed away on October 12, 2006, and was buried in Assisi, the hometown of his favourite saint, St. Francis of Assisi.

Why Carlo Acutis Qualified for Sainthood

Carlo’s journey to sainthood began after reports of miraculous healings attributed to him surfaced. First Miracle (Beatification – 2020) - A Brazilian boy suffering from a rare pancreatic disease was miraculously healed after his family prayed for Carlo’s intercession. The Vatican recognized this as an official miracle, leading to Carlo’s beatification on October 10, 2020.

Second Miracle (Canonization – 2024) - A Costa Rican woman recovered from a severe brain injury after praying to Carlo. This second miracle paved the way for his canonization in 2024, making him the first millennial saint.

How the Catholic Church Declares Someone a Saint

The Catholic Church follows a structured process for canonization, which involves several stages: Servant of God – The process begins at the diocesan level, where the candidate’s life, writings, and virtues are examined. If approved, they are given the title "Servant of God."

Venerable – The Vatican reviews the case, and if the person is found to have lived a life of "heroic virtue," they are declared Venerable.

Blessed (Beatification ) – A confirmed miracle through the candidate’s intercession is required for beatification, after which they receive the title "Blessed."

Saint (Canonization) – A second miracle is needed for full canonization, after which the person is officially declared a saint by the Pope.

Carlo Acutis is expected to be canonized during the church’s Jubilee of Teenagers between April 25 and April 27. Faithful Catholics are gathering in droves in the Sanctuary of the Spoliation in the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi to view the preserved body of the teenager before he is canonized as the first millennial saint next month.

Other Notable Saints in Catholic History

Carlo Acutis joins a long line of saints who have inspired millions with their faith and service. Some notable saints include: St. Francis of Assisi – Known for his love of poverty and nature, he founded the Franciscan Order.

St. Teresa of Ávila – A mystic and reformer of the Carmelite Order, she is one of the greatest teachers of prayer in the Church.

St. John Paul II – A modern saint, he played a major role in ending communism in Eastern Europe and was loved for his teachings on faith and human dignity.

Do Catholics Pray To Saints?

This is a frequently asked question. Catholics do not worship saints because worship is reserved for God alone. Instead, they ask saints to intercede (pray) for them, just as they would ask a friend or family member to pray for them.

One of the biblical basis for this is James 5:16:

Confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed

According to them, the Bible encourages Christians to pray for one another and if we ask fellow believers to pray for us, why not ask those who are already in heaven?

Catholics are not required to pray to saints. They can pray directly to God. However, many Catholics find comfort in seeking the intercession of holy men and women who have lived virtuous lives and are believed to be in God’s presence.