Ramadan Day 20: Daily prayers, dua, and hadith for peace of mind

As we enter the 20th day of Ramadan, we find ourselves nearing the final stretch of this blessed month.

This is a time to deepen our spiritual practice and reflect on how far we have come. Ramadan is not just about fasting from food and drink; it is about purifying our hearts, nurturing patience, and seeking peace in our relationship with Allah.

On this day, let us focus on attaining peace of mind through prayers, duas, and reflection. Ramadan provides us with the perfect opportunity to seek tranquility in the remembrance of Allah and to strengthen our connection with Him, finding solace in His mercy and guidance.

Ramadan day 20 prayers

A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking peace of mind, inner calm, and reliance on Allah: "O Allah, grant me peace in my heart, serenity in my thoughts, and calm in my actions. Ease my burdens, and help me trust in Your wisdom. Guide me to rely on You in all matters and protect me from anxiety and worry. Ameen."

Dua of the day

Dua is a way to communicate with Allah and seek His help in times of need. Here is a meaningful dua for the 20th day of Ramadan: "اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْ قَلْبِي فِي رَاحَةٍ وَاطْمِئْنَانٍ فِي إِيْمَانِكَ وَرَحْمَتِكَ، وَاجْعَلْنِي مِنْ الَّذِينَ يَحْتَسُونَ السَّلَامَ وَالْرَحْمَةِ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ." "O Allah, make my heart at ease and tranquility through Your faith and mercy. Make me among those who find peace in their hearts and share that peace with others, in this world and the Hereafter. Ameen."

Hadith of the day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reminded us of the importance of relying on Allah and seeking peace of mind: "Whoever says, ‘La ilaha illallah (There is no god but Allah),’ and seeks peace in Allah, Allah will grant him peace of mind." – (Sunan Ibn Majah) This hadith encourages us to remember the Oneness of Allah and place our trust in Him, knowing that through remembrance and faith, we can find inner peace.

Ramadan day 20 quotes

Let these words of wisdom inspire and calm your heart as you continue your Ramadan journey: Quranic Reflection:

"Indeed, with hardship comes ease." – (Quran 94:6) Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

"Do not grieve, for Allah is with us." – (Quran 9:40) Islamic Scholar:

"Peace is not the absence of problems, but the presence of Allah’s comfort and guidance in times of difficulty." – Imam Al-Ghazali

As we reflect on our fast and the blessings of Ramadan, let us strive to attain peace of mind by turning to Allah in every moment. May our hearts remain at ease through remembrance, trust, and gratitude for the mercy of our Creator. May Allah grant us peace in our hearts, serenity in our minds, and contentment in our souls during this blessed month. Ameen.

Day 21 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

Tahajjud is a prayer of the night that brings immense blessings and peace to the heart. It is a time when Allah’s mercy descends, and our supplications are answered. Allah promises His closeness to those who rise for prayer in the night in Surah Al-Isra (17:79): "And rise from sleep for prayer in the night, as an additional prayer for you; it may be that your Lord will raise you to a praiseworthy position."

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "The best prayer after the obligatory prayers is the night prayer (Tahajjud)." – (Sahih Muslim 1163) As you prepare for another day of fasting, make room for Tahajjud on Day 21 and experience the tranquility that comes from seeking Allah’s mercy in the stillness of the night.

How to perform Tahajjud

The best time for Tahajjud is in the last third of the night, before Suhoor.

You can pray a minimum of two rakats, but you are encouraged to offer up to 12 rakats, including Witr.

After completing your rakats, make personal duas, asking Allah for peace, guidance, and protection from all harm.

May Allah grant us the strength to rise for Tahajjud and bless us with His mercy, peace, and tranquility during this blessed month. Ameen.