Ramadan Day 18: Prayers, Dua, and Hadith for strength & blessings

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the eighteenth day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

As we fast today, let us be reminded that it is a time of deep reflection, increased devotion, and renewed connection with Allah. The sacrifice of fasting strengthens our faith, purifies our hearts, and draws us closer to His mercy.

Ramadan Day 18 Prayer

"O Allah, grant me sincerity in my worship, steadfastness in my faith, and patience in my trials. Purify my heart, forgive my sins, and accept my fasting as an act of devotion to You. Ameen."

Ramadan Day 18 Dua of the Day

"Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibbul-‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni." "O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness, so forgive me." (Tirmidhi) This powerful Dua reminds us to seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness, as He is always ready to pardon those who turn to Him with sincerity.

Ramadan Day 18 Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of Jannah are opened, the gates of Hell are closed, and the devils are chained

— (Bukhari & Muslim).

This Hadith serves as a motivation for us to increase our good deeds and take advantage of the immense blessings available in this sacred month.

Ramadan Day 18 Quotes

“And whoever fears Allah – He will make for him a way out and will provide for him from where he does not expect.” (Quran 65:2-3)

“The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

“Ramadan is about losing sins, not weight.”

Tahajjud for Day 19

Tahajjud is a powerful night prayer that brings us closer to Allah. On the 19th night, dedicate some time to supplicating for your needs and seeking His blessings.