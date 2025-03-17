TinubuIsATerriblePresident, #30DaysRantChallenge - NYSC Member's viral video sparks hashtags

The hashtags #30DaysRantChallenge and #TinubuIsATerriblePresident are currently trending on social media, largely sparked by the viral video of an NYSC corps member.

The Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps member, Ushie Uguamaye expressed frustration over Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions, lamenting that hard work seems futile amid financial struggles.

She openly criticised Tinubu, calling him a “terrible leader,” and questioned the government’s efforts to alleviate citizens’ suffering. Additionally, she described Lagos State as a “smelling state,” complaining about its odour and poor living conditions.

Shortly after her video went viral, Uguamaye claimed she began receiving threats, allegedly from NYSC officials, threatening her into silence and pressuring her to delete the content. In response, Nigerians who shared her sentiments rallied behind her, creating various hashtags to amplify her message and encourage more people to speak out.

As if to say, "You can't silence us all." Countless videos have flooded social media under the trending hashtags, each filled with frustration and despair. These hashtags have seemingly opened the floodgates for Nigerians to voice their grievances like never before, but is anyone listening?

An X user in his own submission asked Nigerian leaders if they are not ashamed of themselves. He criticized them for being the only government that would board a private jet with 200 delegates just to beg for financial aid from Western counterparts.

Another X user highlighted the extreme poverty in Nigeria, stating that people are no longer just begging for money, they are now begging for food. He shared a striking example, explaining that while dining at a restaurant, it’s now common for strangers to approach, pleading for a meal.

He likened Tinubu's government to the saying, "You go dey beat pikin, dey say make pikin no cry." He went further to call the government an evil one.

Nigerians are not even mincing words. They are calling out the President's full government name, labelling him a failure, a terrible leader who is tribalistic and bigoted—a president who stole the election!

One deeply frustrated Nigerian went as far as visiting the market to compare current food prices with previous ones, proving that the NYSC corps member wasn’t lying. He questioned why she was being threatened into silence for simply speaking the truth.

Tweet after tweet, Nigerians are calling out Tinubu and his government—one that seems more determined to plunge the people into deeper hardship. With a 500% rise in food prices, the fall of the naira, and skyrocketing petrol and diesel costs, are citizens expected to suffer in silence?

These hashtags serve as a clarion call, a rallying point for Nigerians to voice their frustrations. At the very least, if we have nothing else, we still have freedom of speech. The truth is, not everyone can japa, so we must continue to speak out, to demand better, and to actively push for change.