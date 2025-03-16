Ramadan Day 17: Replenish your iman with prayer, dua, hadith

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the seventeenth day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

As we fast and pray today, may the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond.

Dua of the day

اللَّهُمَّ اهْدِنِي فِيهِ لِصَالِحِ الأَعْمَالِ، وَاقْضِ لِي فِيهِ الحَوَائِجَ وَالآمَالَ، يَا مَنْ لا يَحْتَاجُ إِلَى التَّفْسِيرِ وَالسُّؤَالِ، يَا عَالِمًا بِمَا فِي صُدُورِ العَالَمِينَ، صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَآلِهِ الطَّاهِرِينَ.

Transliteration:

Allahumma ahdini fihi li-salihil a'mal, waqdi li fihi hawa'ija wal-aamal, ya man la yahtaju ilat-tafsiri was-sual, ya 'aliman bima fi sudooril 'aalameen, salli 'ala Muhammadin wa aalihi at-tahireen.

Hadith of the day

Translation:

"O Allah, guide me in this day to righteous deeds, fulfill my needs and hopes. O One Who does not need explanation or questioning, O Knower of what is in the hearts of the worlds, send blessings upon Muhammad and his pure family."

The Prophet ﷺ said:

"Fasting and the Qur’an will intercede for a servant on the Day of Judgment. Fasting will say: ‘O Lord, I prevented him from food and desires during the day, so let me intercede for him.’ The Qur’an will say: ‘I prevented him from sleeping at night, so let me intercede for him.’ Thus, they will both intercede."

— (Musnad Ahmad, Al-Hakim, Al-Tabarani, Sahih)

Reflection:

The 17th of Ramadan is the day of the Battle of Badr, a pivotal moment in Islamic history where Allah granted victory to the believers.

This hadith reminds us that fasting and the Qur’an are powerful means of intercession on the Day of Judgment.

Reciting and reflecting upon the Qur’an during Ramadan, especially on the 17th day, strengthens our faith and brings immense rewards.

Deed of the day

Support Those in Need

The 17th of Ramadan marks the Battle of Badr, a moment of sacrifice and victory for the early Muslims. One of the best deeds we can do today is to help those in need, just as the Prophet ﷺ and his companions supported one another in times of hardship.

Ways to Support Others Today:

Give Charity: Donate to feed the hungry, help the poor, or support an orphan.

Help a Family Member: Assist parents, siblings, or relatives in their daily tasks.

Encourage Someone Spiritually: Remind a friend or family member about the importance of prayer, Quran, or good deeds.

Make Dua for Others: Pray for those who are struggling, whether financially, physically, or emotionally.

Volunteer: If possible, engage in community service, such as distributing food to the needy.

Day 18 Tahajjud reminder

As we continue our spiritual journey, let us not forget the power of Tahajjud, the late-night prayer. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

The strong believer is more beloved to Allah than the weak believer, but there is goodness in both of them. Be eager for what benefits you, seek help from Allah, and do not be frustrated. If something befalls you, then do not say: If only I had done something else! Rather say: Allah has decreed what He wills. Verily, the phrase ‘if only’ opens the way for the work of Satan.