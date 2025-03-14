Ramadan Day 15: Prayer, Dua, and Hadith to renew your faith

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 15th day of the blessed month of Ramadan—the midpoint—a time to reflect on our journey so far and renew our spiritual commitment.

The first half of the month has been filled with fasting, prayer, and seeking closeness to Allah. As we move forward, let us intensify our worship, deepen our devotion, and embrace the mercy and blessings that Ramadan offers. This is a moment to seek forgiveness, strengthen our connection with Allah, and reaffirm our intentions.

Ramadan Day 15 Prayers

"O Allah, on this blessed day, increase my patience and strengthen my faith. Grant me the ability to worship You with sincerity and to remain steadfast in my devotion. Help me to embody kindness, humility, and gratitude in all my actions. Accept my fast, my prayers, and my supplications. Ameen."

Ramadan Day 15 Dua of the Day

اللهم اغفر لي ذنوبي، ووسع لي في رزقي، وبارك لي فيما أعطيتني، واجعلني من عبادك الصالحين Transliteration: Allahummaghfir li dhunubi, wa wassi’ li fi rizqi, wa barik li fima a'taytani, waj‘alni min ‘ibadik as-salihin. Translation: "O Allah, forgive my sins, expand my sustenance, bless me in what You have given me, and make me among Your righteous servants."

Ramadan Day 15 Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

Fasting is a shield; so when one of you is fasting, he should neither behave in an obscene manner nor act foolishly. If someone fights him or abuses him, he should say: 'I am fasting, I am fasting.

—(Sahih al-Bukhari).

This hadith reminds us that fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink but also about refining our character, practicing patience, and maintaining a sense of inner peace.

Ramadan Day 15 Quotes

“And whoever puts his trust in Allah, then He will suffice him.” – Surah At-Talaq (65:3) “The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.” – Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “Ramadan is about breaking bad habits, not putting them on pause.” – Unknown

Day 16 Tahajjud

As we continue our spiritual journey, let us not forget the power of Tahajjud, the late-night prayer. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

The Lord descends every night to the lowest heaven when one-third of the night remains and says: ‘Who will call upon Me, so that I may answer him? Who will ask Me for something, so that I may grant it to him? Who will seek My forgiveness, so that I may forgive him?

—(Sahih al-Bukhari).

Tonight, let us wake up in the quiet hours, raise our hands in supplication, and seek Allah’s guidance, mercy, and blessings.