The most unfortunate people in history - These stories will make you cry

Throughout history, some individuals have faced misfortunes so extreme that their lives read like tragic novels.

These individuals faced unimaginable hardships, their lives defined by relentless misfortune and fate’s cruellest twists. We couldn't pick the most unfortunate person so we curated some of the most heartbreaking and unbelievable stories.

1. Darrell Simmons

He was forced to be chemically castrated after he was wrongfully accused of multiple sexual assaults in the 1980s. Once he was released from prison, he was given a pretty substantial sum of money.

Through bad investments though, he sadly lost everything. While working at a saw mill to try and get his life back together, he lost his hand in a freak accident. One night while was out hunting with a friend, he was shot three times after being mistaken for a charging elk.

After recovering from the shooting, he was at home shoveling his driveway when he was struck by lightning in a snow storm. Darrell ultimately died that night, but it was determined that he survived the strike and actually froze to death.

2. Joe Arridy

He was born to parents who were related and faced with severe learning difficulties, having an IQ of just 46, Joe didn’t even start talking until he was five. His family life was rocked when his dad got laid off, and unable to cope, they sent Joe to a state institution.

While there, Joe found himself the target of cruel bullying. During the Great Depression, he was accused of a gruesome crime; the rape and murder of a young girl in Pueblo, Colorado. Joe’s fate was sealed by a confession that was disjointed and filled with inaccuracies.

No physical evidence linked Arridy to the crime scene and his conviction was based solely on the questionable confession. He went to death row and on the day of his execution, Joe didn’t grasp the finality of what was happening. He left behind a bit of ice cream, which he requested as a last meal, asking for it to be refrigerated for later, not realizing there was no coming back from where they were taking him.

3. Genie (Real Name Not Disclosed)

Genie was discovered at the age of 13 by a social worker. The young girl had been confined to a small room for the majority of her life. She spent most of her days naked, tied to a potty chair in her bedroom.

When she made a sound, her father would beat her. The rare times her father did communicate with Genie, was spent barking and growling at her like a dog. Her father fed her so little, that at the age of thirteen, she looked like she was only six years old.

Genie’s extreme isolation caused her severe disabilities. At the age of 13, she could barely walk or swallow her food. Her walk is often described as the 'bunny walk', as she held her hands in front like claws.

When Genie was rescued, she spent a number of years in speech and physical therapy. She eventually learned to walk and use the toilet. She started to learn and recognise words in basic sentences. However, she was unable to ask questions or understand English grammar. She spent the majority of her life in a facility.

4. Junko Furuta

Junko Furuta was a 16 year old Japanese girl who underwent 44 days of rape and torture before dying in the hands of her captors on November 22, 1989. Junko Furuta attended a high school in Misato, in Saitama Prefecture, Japan. She was a good looking, active teenager who enjoyed a lot of attention, one of whom was Hiroshi Miyano.

He had a crush on her but Junko Furuta turned him down. On November 25, 1988 she was kidnapped by 4 teenage boys – one of them being Hiroshi Miyano. The boys took Junko Furuta to the house owned by the parents of one of the kidnappers in the Ayase district of Adachi, Tokyo.

During the course of 44 days following her kidnapping, Junko Furuta was forced to withstand unspeakable suffering: Was humiliated by being kept naked most of the time-Was raped every day in both the vagina and anus.

More than 100 men are believed to have raped her. She’s estimated to have gone through about 500 rapes.

Endured physical beatings included hits with golf clubs and bashing of face against the cement floor.

Had various objects forced into her vagina and anus, including a bottle, an iron bar, scissors, roasting needles, grilled chicken skewers, etc.

After 30 days, Junko Furuta was unable to urinate properly due to damage to internal organs and to vulva from insertion of foreign object and burns from cigarettes and lighters. Junko Furuta begged her captors several times to just kill her and be done with it. They didn’t grant her that favor. Instead, on January 4, 1989, they challenged her to a game of Mahjong solitaire.

She won and that pissed the boys off so they treated her to a beating with an iron barbell and fire by setting her legs, arms, face and stomach alight after pouring lighter fluid on them. Being already badly beaten, dehydrated and malnourished, Junko Furuta fell into a shock and died the following day.

The murderers stuffed the dead girl’s body in a 55-gallon drum filled with concrete and disposed of it in Koto, Tokyo. All four perpetrators were caught and tried. However, because they were all under-aged when the crime was committed. Still, given the severity of their crimes, the sentences they were handed out were rather low

Which of these individuals do you consider the most unfortunate person in history?