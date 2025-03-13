It’s the 14th day of Ramadan, and we need to pause to reflect on our journey so far. Have we remained sincere in our worship? Have we drawn closer to Allah? Have we embodied the patience, generosity, and humility that fasting teaches? Ramadan is an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual growth. It is a time to turn to Allah in prayer, seek forgiveness, and embrace the wisdom of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Let today be a day of gratitude, remembrance, and renewed intention. Ramadan day 14 prayers

A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking forgiveness, guidance, and steadfastness in faith: "O Allah, forgive my sins, guide my heart to righteousness, and strengthen my faith. Grant me patience in times of hardship, sincerity in my worship, and the ability to do good. Help me complete this Ramadan with devotion and accept my fasting. Ameen."

Dua of the day

Dua (supplication) is one of the greatest acts of devotion. Here is a meaningful dua for the 14th day of Ramadan:

"اللَّهُمَّ لاَ تُؤَاخِذْنِي فِيهِ بِالعَثَرَاتِ، وَأَقِلْنِي فِيهِ مِنَ الخَطَايَا وَالهَفَوَاتِ، وَلاَ تَجْعَلْنِي فِيهِ غَرَضًا لِلْبَلاَيَا وَالآفَاتِ، بِعِزَّتِكَ يَا عِزَّ المُسْلِمِينَ."

"O Allah, do not hold me accountable for my mistakes. Pardon my sins, protect me from calamities and harm, and grant me Your mercy. O Mighty One, strengthen me in my faith. Ameen."

Hadith of the day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reminds us of the value of fasting and self-control: "Whoever does not give up false speech and evil deeds while fasting, Allah is not in need of his leaving his food and drink." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 1903) This hadith reminds us that fasting is more than just abstaining from food; it is about purifying our actions, words, and intentions. Ramadan teaches us discipline, sincerity, and kindness.

Ramadan Day 14 Quotes Let these reflections inspire you as you continue your fast: Quranic Reflection:

"Indeed, the righteous will be in the midst of gardens and springs, receiving what their Lord has given them. Indeed, they were doers of good." – (Quran 51:15-16) Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

"The strong believer is better and more beloved to Allah than the weak believer, but in both there is good." – (Sahih Muslim 2664) Islamic Scholar:

"Ramadan is like a rare flower that blooms once a year, and just as you begin to smell its fragrance, it disappears." – Imam Al-Ghazali As we continue our Ramadan journey, let us use this time to seek forgiveness, strengthen our faith, and increase our good deeds. May our fasting, prayers, and duas bring us closer to Allah and purify our hearts. May Allah accept our fasts, grant us patience, and fill our hearts with peace and gratitude. Ameen. Day 15 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

Tahajjud is one of the most beautiful and rewarding prayers in Islam. It is a voluntary act of worship that brings us closer to Allah in the stillness of the night. Allah describes those who wake up for Tahajjud in Surah Al-Isra (17:79): "And rise from sleep for prayer in the night, as an additional prayer for you; it may be that your Lord will raise you to a praiseworthy position."