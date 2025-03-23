Quick Wins: Things you should do on the last days of Ramadan

We're in the last days of Ramadan, and as you know, this is one of the most important times in the Islamic calendar, as it includes Laylatul Qadr - a night better than a thousand months.

But this is not a reason to despair. Instead, it's a call to connect with Allah and open our hearts to his blessings and mercy.

That said, here are some quick tips that can help you put your ibadah into perspective, with the hope of maximizing these last nights, insha'Allah.

Observe The Last 10 Days With a Clear and Genuine Intention

For all it takes, do not let any form of negativity cloud your mind during this period, whether it's in the form of self-doubt or negative thoughts about your past performances. Instead, remember, there's plenty of opportunity for forgiveness during this period, and well, what better time to make positive changes than now?

Even if you feel there are areas where you should have acted better in the past, never let it hold you back. Instead, use this time to plan how you can engage in more rewarding and productive acts.

Dress for The Occasion And Meditate on The Impact Of The Nights

We can't overemphasise the role of our dressing in impacting our attitude and mindset towards worship. So, now's the best time to select your best clothes.

Don't forget always to bathe well and adorn yourself with sweet perfumes. This will energise you and make you feel better prepared for the special nights of worship.

Don't Just Wait For The 27th Night When You Can Make The Best of The Last 10 Nights

A lot of people consider the 27th night of Ramadan as the night of Ramadan. But the truth remains that the particular night is not known. Islamic scholars generally recommend making the most of the last 10 days.

Stay awake as much as you can on these nights and do not miss the opportunity of Laylatul Qadr even by chance. Be intentional about avoiding social and cultural practices that prevent you from performing sunnah acts.

Create a Personal List of Supplications for These Nights

Remember that the special night of destiny falls into these last 10 days. We recommend approaching it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make special supplications to Allah, the most merciful. Be mindful and intentional when selecting your most vital needs and desires.

Remember to also pray for your fellow brothers and sisters, especially those going through difficult times.

