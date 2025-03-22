Ramadan Day 23: Intensify your efforts in last 10 days with prayers, dua, hadith

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 23rd day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Each day of fasting strengthens our connection with Allah (SWT), purifies our hearts, and brings us closer to spiritual enlightenment.

As we fast and pray today, may the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond.

Dua of the day

اللَّهُمَّ اغْسِلْنِي فِيهِ مِنَ الذُّنُوبِ، وَطَهِّرْنِي فِيهِ مِنَ الْعُيُوبِ، وَامْتَحِنْ قَلْبِي فِيهِ بِتَقْوَى الْقُلُوبِ، يَا مُقِيلَ عَثَرَاتِ الْمُذْنِبِينَ.

Transliteration:

Allāhumma ighsilnī fīhi mina al-dhunūb, wa ṭahhirnī fīhi mina al-'uyūb, wa imtaḥin qalbī fīhi bitaqwā al-qulūb, yā Muqīla 'atharāti al-mudhnibīn.

Translation:

"O Allah! Wash away my sins on this day, purify me from all faults, and test my heart with the piety of hearts. O One who overlooks the slips of sinners!"

Hadith of the day

The Prophet ﷺ said:

"Whoever stands (in prayer) during Laylatul Qadr out of faith and seeking reward, all his past sins will be forgiven."

(Sahih al-Bukhari, 1901; Sahih Muslim, 760)

Reflection:

Since the last ten nights of Ramadan include Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree), which could fall on the 23rd night, this hadith encourages us to seek it with sincerity. Worshipping on this night carries immense rewards, greater than a thousand months (Qur'an 97:3).

Action Points for Today:

Pray Taraweeh and Tahajjud with sincerity.

Recite and reflect on Surah Al-Qadr (Chapter 97).

Make abundant du'a

Deed of the day

Seek & Maximise Laylatul Qadr

Since the 23rd night of Ramadan could be Laylatul Qadr, a night better than a thousand months (Qur'an 97:3), today’s deed focuses on maximizing worship and devotion.

Actions to Earn Maximum Rewards:

Pray Qiyam-ul-Layl & Tahajjud – Stand in prayer sincerely seeking Allah’s mercy.

Recite and Reflect on the Qur'an – Even a few verses bring immense rewards.

Make Du'a Abundantly – Especially:

اللَّهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عَفُوٌّ تُحِبُّ الْعَفْوَ فَاعْفُ عَنِّي

(Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibbul ‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni)

"O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love to forgive, so forgive me." (Tirmidhi 3513)

Give Charity (Sadaqah & Zakat) – Any good deed tonight is multiplied enormously.

Seek Forgiveness (Istighfar) – Say Astaghfirullah sincerely.

Increase Dhikr – Repeat phrases like SubhanAllah, Alhamdulillah, Allahu Akbar, La ilaha illa Allah.

Reflection:

Tonight could be the most rewarding night of the year! Use every moment wisely, seeking Allah’s forgiveness and mercy.

May the Almighty Allah grant us Laylatul Qadr and accept our deeds. Ameen!

Day 24 Tahajjud

As you enter Day 23, dedicate time for Tahajjud, the night prayer. It is a moment to seek Allah’s mercy and guidance, especially as Laylatul Qadr may fall on one of these nights.

Performing Tahajjud holds great reward, as it is a means to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness. Take this opportunity to wake up in the night and make supplication, asking Allah for guidance and blessings.