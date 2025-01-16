9 home remedies to reduce swollen feet during pregnancy

When it comes to pregnancy, there are so many physical changes a woman experiences. One of them is swollen feet. This usually happens due to increased fluid retention and pressure on the veins caused by the growing uterus.

Swollen feet during pregnancy might be normal, but it is also uncomfortable and if you are experiencing this while pregnant, here are some home remedies that can help.

Elevate your feet

Gravity can make swelling worse, so make a habit of elevating your feet whenever you sit or lie down. Use a footrest, pillows, or cushions to keep your feet above heart level. This helps improve circulation and reduces fluid buildup.

Stay hydrated

Drinking more water actually helps your body flush out excess salt and toxins, which are major contributors to swelling. You can aim for at least 8–10 glasses of water daily.

Wear comfortable shoes

Tight or poorly fitted shoes can worsen swelling. This is why to reduce swelling, it is better to go for comfortable, supportive footwear that come with good arch support.

Avoid high heels and choose shoes that allow room for your feet to expand.

Reduce salt intake

Excess sodium in your food can lead to water retention, increasing the occurrence of swollen feet during pregnancy. To combat this, try limiting salty foods and instead try using herbs and spices to flavor your meals.

Exercise regularly

Gentle exercises like walking, swimming, or prenatal yoga can help improve blood circulation, preventing fluid from pooling in your lower extremities. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any exercise routine during pregnancy.

Massage your feet

A gentle foot massage can also help reduce swelling and improve circulation. To massage your swollen feet, do upward strokes to encourage blood flow from your feet to your heart.

You can also use essential oils like lavender or chamomile for added relaxation.

Compression socks and cold compresses

Another thing that can help swollen feet during pregnancy is a cold compress. Wrap ice packs or a bag of frozen peas in a towel and place them on the swollen areas for 15–20 minutes.

Compression socks can also do the trick as it improves circulation and prevents fluid buildup.

Lie on your side

Sleeping or resting on your left side improves circulation and reduces pressure on the veins responsible for returning blood from your lower body to your heart. This simple position can reduce swelling over time.

Take breaks and move around

Sitting or standing for long periods can worsen swelling. Take short breaks every hour to stretch and move around. This can help promote blood flow and reduce fluid buildup.