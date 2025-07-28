Real Stories: I slept with my lecturer to graduate, and I still failed

I never imagined I’d be the kind of girl who’d do something like this. But when you're one result away from being a disgrace to your family, desperation starts to look like opportunity.

It was my final year, second semester. All my other courses were cleared, except one stupid elective. GST 407: Entrepreneurial Development.

The lecturer, Mr. Kolapo, was infamous. Everyone knew him. Mid-40s. Bald. Always wearing the same oversized blazers. His nickname on campus was “Carryover Kolapo.” If he didn’t like your face, your village people would rejoice.

And for some reason, he didn’t like mine.

I passed the course in 300 level, but somehow my script was “missing.” I took it again. Still failed. I complained, begged, rewrote. Same story. That final semester, my name was on the “To Graduate” list, pending just his course. And I was tired. Mentally exhausted. I couldn’t face another extra year over one man’s wickedness.

One day after class, he called me aside. Said he’d “look into my results.” Said maybe we could meet “outside campus” to talk. I already knew what that meant.

I fought with myself for days. But every time my mum called to say, “We’re already planning your convocation”, my throat constricted.