The Best 12,000mAh Power Banks Under ₦20,000

Our phones, tablets, and gadgets run the show, so staying powered up is more than just a convenience; it’s a necessity whether juggling back-to-back meetings, catching a flight, attending outdoor events, or just lying in bed scrolling through your favourite app, a reliable power bank keeps you connected without the scramble for a socket.

If you live in Nigeria, owning a power bank is no longer a luxury. It’s basic survival gear. A reliable power bank is the real MVP between NEPA doing its thing and apps draining battery like fuel. However, not all power banks are built the same way. Some are bulky without delivering real power, some take forever to charge your phone, and some are just expensive.

You need one with just the right capacity, durability, and recharge speed without blowing your entire monthly budget. That’s why 12,000mAh power banks are the best. They have enough power to power your phone two or three times, are small enough to fit in your bag, and are still under ₦20,000. We rounded up the top 5 best 12,000mAh power banks you can buy in Nigeria right now, highlighting what makes each one worth your money and what to expect.

1. Turbo Ultra 7 12500mAh Power Bank

New Age’s Turbo Ultra 7 power bank offers peace of mind with its Four-Fold Protection Technology, designed to keep your device safe from short circuits, overloads, overheating, and damage to the connected device. The sleek design features an anti-scratch body and an easy-to-read LED display that shows your battery level, so you’re never caught off guard.

Equipped with a Type-C port and a powerful 12500mAh lithium battery, the Turbo Ultra 7 delivers fast charging with a maximum output of 2.4A, reaching a full charge in just over three hours, which is twice as fast as standard power banks. Plus, with two USB-A outputs and a Type-C cable included in the pack, you can charge multiple devices at once. Backed by an 18-month warranty and friendly customer support, this power bank is designed to keep you powered up worry-free.



Price: ₦10,400 Where To Buy: Shop New Age

2. New Age Y107 Pro 12500mAh Power Bank

The New Age Y107 PRO has enough capacity to deliver almost 3.6 full charges for an iPhone 11, 2 for a Samsung Galaxy S21, or 3.3 for a Tecno Phantom X, it’s your go-to backup for long days, travel, or back-to-back meetings. It’s also equipped with New Age’s signature Four-Fold Protection Technology, which safeguards your devices from short circuits, overloads, and overheating, keeping both you and your gadgets safe.

The best part? Thanks to the Type-C 3A input, it recharges in just over 2 hours, cutting downtime in half compared to standard power banks. Add in an 18-month worry-free warranty and responsive customer support, and you’ve got a reliable, fast-charging powerhouse that actually has your back.



Its power conversion rate is solid, so it holds up over time, even after months of use. Price: ₦9,750. Where To Buy: Shop New Age

3. Itel Star 12000mAh Power Bank

This is your plug if you’re balling on a budget but still need reliable power. Itel may be known for budget phones , but their accessories are surprisingly dependable too. This power bank is compact, lightweight, and super portable, ideal for people who move around or want something that won’t weigh down their bag.

Key features: Dual USB output (5V/2.1A)

Micro USB input

LED indicators: 4-light battery indicator system

Sleek and lightweight design: Slips easily into small bags or pockets

Overcharge & over-discharge protection Price: ₦10,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia It comfortably powers a 4000mAh phone 2.5 times, but it works best when not charging heavy gadgets like tablets.

4. Flick Excellent 12,000mAh Power Bank

Key Features: Capacity: 12,000mAh – capable of charging most smartphones over four times, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

Dual Recharging Ports: The power bank is equipped with both Type-C and Micro-USB input ports, providing flexibility in recharging itself.

High-Speed Output: Delivers a DC 5.0V 2.1A output, facilitating faster charging of connected devices.

Ultra-Slim Design: This product features a sleek and slim profile with a refined surface treatment, making it portable and aesthetically pleasing.

Wide Compatibility: Compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered gadgets.

This 12,000mAh power bank packs enough juice to charge most smartphones over four times, perfect for long days on the go. It’s designed with dual recharging ports (Type-C and Micro-USB) so you can power it up however you like.



With a fast 5V/2.1A output, your devices get charged quickly and efficiently. The ultra-slim, sleek design makes it easy to carry and looks great in your hand or bag. Additionally, it’s compatible with all your USB-powered devices, including phones and tablets. Reliable power meets stylish portability.



Price: ₦18,000 Where To Buy: Jumia

This power bank is particularly suitable for students, professionals, and travellers who require a reliable power source throughout the day. Its slim design ensures it fits comfortably in bags or pockets, and the dual input options make recharging convenient.

5. Bilitong A5 12,000mAh Power Bank

Key Features: Four charging ports (USB-C, USB-A, micro USB + DC input): More ways to stay powered up

12,000mAh battery capacity: Charges most smartphones about 2.5 times

Water-resistant design: Built to withstand splashes and light rain, perfect for travel or outdoor use

Fast charging support: Delivers efficient power where and when you need it

Sturdy build: Feels tough in the hand, made to survive daily hustle and minor drops

With four versatile ports, this 12,000mAh power bank allows you to charge your way, whether you’re a team Type-C user or still using older cables. It’s designed for real-life use: water-resistant enough to handle splashes and light rain, sturdy enough to survive daily drops, and smart enough to deliver fast, efficient charging.



Price: ₦15,500 Where To Buy: Shop ONG

Ideal for travellers, commuters, and professionals who require a compact yet powerful charging solution. The built-in cables reduce clutter and the need for additional accessories, while the fast-charging capabilities ensure devices are quickly powered up.

You don’t need to spend ₦30k+ to stay powered up. With less than ₦20,000, you can get a 10000mAh or 12,000mAh power bank that’ll keep your devices alive through light-outs, road trips, or those days when you’re bingeing TikTok videos for hours.