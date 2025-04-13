Popular Nigerian proverbs and their real-life interpretations.

Proverbs are an important part of Nigerian culture, and it only makes sense that we talk about them today to enlighten you on their meaning and significance.

You'll often hear elders use these proverbs in conversations. They're catchy sayings that cut across tribes and cultures, but their teachings of wisdom are what stand them out, and their deep meanings give them a unique sweetness.

Depending on your origins, proverbs can be witty, funny, philosophical, and sometimes, even offensive. But at the end of the day, you'll notice that they're wise words that pass meaningful messages to people who can decipher them.

Let's quickly look at some of the most popular Nigerian proverbs and their meaning.

When the music changes, the dance must change

Meaning: circumstances change, and with the change of circumstances should come a change of strategy in tackling it.

What an elder sees while sitting down, a young person will not see, even if they climb the tallest mountains.

Meaning: Age brings wisdom. So when an elder views circumstances, they look at them from a place of wisdom and experience that may be alien to a young person.

A lion doesn't give birth to a goat.

Meaning: likes never likes. You're only as strong, wise, or knowledgeable as your parents/mentor.

A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.

Meaning: If you neglect or ostracise a person, especially a young one, they may retaliate in harmful ways just to get attention or feel valued.

The lizard that jumped from the high iroko tree to the ground said it would praise itself if no one else did.

Meaning: Learn to appreciate and praise your own efforts and successes, even if others don't recognise them.

The fly with no one to advise it follows the corpse into the grave."

Meaning: Those who ignore advice or wisdom from others often get in trouble.

The same sun that melts wax can also harden clay.

Meaning: Different people react differently to circumstances. The same issue that may burn someone may be what inspires another to be better.

Hot anger is not capable of cooking yams.

Meaning: Irrespective of your anger, it'll still cool off eventually. It's a call for forgiveness, irrespective of how hurt you are by a person's behaviour.

There's no smoke without a fire.

Meaning: There's always a reason behind every action/behaviour. You cannot simply look at the result; you must also look at the cause.

Even if a goat frowns its face, someone will buy it at the market

Meaning: An individual's circumstances do not necessarily determine their success. It suggests that their external appearance or situation does not solely determine one's value.