When you think of the world's poorest person, your mind probably pictures someone struggling to afford food or shelter.

Poverty is often measured in terms of lacking life’s basic necessities. But in a strange twist, the title of the world’s poorest man belongs to someone who once lived a life of financial privilege, Jérôme Kerviel, a former banker from France.

His story is not just a cautionary tale about personal ambition, but a glaring example of how one individual’s actions can rattle the financial world.

Who Is Jérôme Kerviel?

Jérôme Kerviel was born on January 11, 1977, in Pont-l’Abbé, Brittany, France, to a hairdresser mother and blacksmith father. Despite humble beginnings, he climbed the academic ladder and earned a Master’s degree in finance from Lyon’s Lumière University. With strong computer skills and financial acumen, Kerviel landed a job at Société Générale, one of Europe’s biggest banks, as a junior derivatives trader in the Delta One division.

ALSO READ: 6 countries that are rich but their citizens are poor

How Did He Become The World's Poorest Man?

Kerviel wasn’t always poor. In fact, his salary at Société Générale was around Rs 5.4 million (₦100,020,976.62) as of today's rate. But his ambition to be wealthy led him to take risky and unauthorised financial bets using the bank’s funds. Using his deep knowledge of the bank’s systems, he started forging trades and sending fake emails to bypass security checks.

At one point, Kerviel managed to make $73 billion worth of trades in just one year, more than the total market value of some countries. But his luck didn’t last. On January 19, 2008, Société Générale discovered the fraud. The bank suffered a massive loss of $6.3 billion (over Rs 495 billion), the biggest fraud loss in banking history at the time.

The Consequences

In 2008, Kerviel was charged with breach of trust, forgery, and unauthorised use of bank computers. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2015. Though he has served his time and is now out of jail, the debt remains. A French court ruled that Kerviel must pay back the full $6.3 billion (₦9,968,742,000.00), a financial burden so massive that a single person can't repay in a lifetime.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: The country where everyone is a millionaire but no one is rich

Essentially, this makes him the world’s poorest man, not because he lacks basic needs, but because he owes more money than any individual in history.

What Happens When You Owe Billions?

Experts compare Kerviel’s situation to a life sentence in financial terms. While there may be structured settlements in place, where a portion of his future earnings goes toward the debt, it’s likely that he’ll be under this financial weight for the rest of his life. It’s a modern-day version of the myth of Sisyphus, constantly pushing a boulder up a hill with no real end in sight.

Kerviel is not the first rogue trader in banking history, and sadly, he won’t be the last. His story serves as a reminder of how unchecked ambition and a failure in oversight can bring down even the most stable financial systems.