The secret lives of billionaires and what they 'waste' their money on

An Oxfam analysis found that billionaires owned as much wealth as the poorest 4.6 billion people combined.

The 22 richest men collectively hold more wealth than all the women in Africa, and if billionaires liquidated their earnings, they could alleviate the daily suffering of billions — but are we really in a position to judge how they spend their money?

According to Forbes' 2023 Philanthropy Score, only 11 of America's 400 richest individuals have donated 20% or more of their wealth, earning a top score of 5.

The majority have given less than 5%, with two-thirds contributing under 1%. So, where does their money go instead? Walk with me.

1. Futuristic Investments

Space exploration has become a playground for the ultra-wealthy, with Musk’s SpaceX, Bezos’ Blue Origin, and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic competing to commercialize space travel.

Some billionaires have even booked private trips to space! Longevity and anti-aging research are also hot topics among the wealthy elite.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and PayPal’s Peter Thiel have poured millions into biotechnology firms working on life extension, age reversal, and even cryogenic preservation.

The idea? To live longer, healthier lives—or maybe even forever.

2. Rare Collectibles and One-of-a-Kind Art

Billionaires are some of the biggest players in the art and collectibles world.

They don’t just buy paintings—they acquire entire collections.

Artworks from Picasso, Van Gogh, and Banksy often find their way into private galleries owned by the ultra-rich.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla’s Elon Musk have spent millions on rare artifacts, including historical space memorabilia.

3. Buying Citizenship and Secrecy

Billionaires often buy citizenship in multiple countries—so-called “golden passports”—allowing them to live and operate in tax-friendly jurisdictions.

Countries like Malta, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Portugal offer residency or citizenship programs to those who invest millions in their economies.

Some billionaires also spend on ultra-secure, underground bunkers, designed to withstand everything from pandemics to nuclear wars.

These high-tech safe havens are equipped with luxury amenities, private water and food supplies, and even artificial sunlight to sustain life underground.

4. The Weird and the Wild

Elon Musk once bought James Bond’s iconic Lotus Esprit submarine car.

Jeff Bezos funded an expedition to recover Apollo 11 rocket engines from the ocean floor.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly built an artificial island inside his Hawaiian estate.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison owns an entire Hawaiian island. Richard Branson has a personal submarine.

Google’s co-founders once purchased an entire fleet of retired fighter jets.

Some of these billionaire purchases defy logic but it reveals a a deeper obsession in power, innovation, and legacy.